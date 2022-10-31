Challenger 3985’s last U.P. ride includes North Platte stop Nov. 12-14

Union Pacific’s Challenger No. 3985, which enjoyed a 30-year second life as a rolling railroad steam ambassador, will visit North Platte under tow for the last time over Veterans Day weekend.

A special train towing No. 3985, two other locomotives and several passenger cars is scheduled to arrive from U.P.’s Cheyenne Steam Shop at 5:15 p.m. CT Nov. 12 at Bailey Yard’s downtown “VIP track” near The Telegraph’s office at East Front and Chestnut streets.

It’ll stay there through 9 a.m. CT Nov. 14, when it resumes its journey east to the Rock Island Silvis Shops in Silvis, Illinois, the railroad announced in a press release. It’ll reach there Nov. 19.

U.P. has donated the three engines and passenger cars to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA), which plans to restore and operate them.

Union Pacific’s steam division will continue to operate Big Boy No. 4014 — the world’s largest operating locomotive since its 2019 restoration — and No. 844, the last steamer built for U.P., which has never been retired.

No. 3985 will start its last journey on the railroad’s historic mainline at 8 a.m. MT Nov. 11. The train will make a 12:30 p.m. MT stop in Kimball and arrive for an overnight, nonpublic stay in Sidney at 2:45 p.m. MT.

Before reaching North Platte, the train will stop Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m. MT at Julesburg, Colorado, and at 1 p.m. MT at the South Spruce Street crossing in Ogallala. A Cozad stop at Meridian Avenue and U.S. Highway 30 is planned at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14.

The public will be able to view the Challenger and the other donated equipment at the stops in Julesburg, Ogallala, North Platte and Cozad, the U.P. release said.

When the train towing No. 3985 stops in the Canteen District, it likely will mark the last time that both surviving Challenger locomotives will be in North Platte — just a few blocks apart.

Challenger No. 3977, donated by U.P. to the city of North Platte in 1968, has lived on display since then at Cody Park. It was joined there in 1985 by diesel Centennial No. 6922, also donated by the railroad.

A sister to No. 6922, Centennial No. 6936, will be towed along with Challenger to their new Illinois home. So will U.P. No. 5511, a class TTT-6 steamer built in 1923 and likewise donated to RRHMA.

No. 3985, built in 1943 by the American Locomotive Company, was one of 105 4-6-6-4 Challengers built for Union Pacific between 1936 and 1943. Like others in its class, it basically pulled freight trains but occasionally hauled passengers.

Challengers were often mentioned in North Platte newspapers and letters to the city from World War II service members as familiar sights at the 1918 Union Pacific Depot and its 1941-46 North Platte Canteen.

No. 3985 last operated in regular train service in 1957. First retired in 1962, it was put on public display in Cheyenne from 1975 until a group of U.P. volunteer employees restored it to running condition in 1981. It made its last excursion run in 2010.