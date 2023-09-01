Hometown girl Char DePriest took the director position at the North Platte Area Children’s Museum on July 29.

She said her experience working with nonprofit organizations such as RDAP and others gives her the knowledge that will help her with directing the museum in a number of ways.

DePriest is a mother of two, 8 and 6 years old, and she is looking forward to offering fun, educational programs to the community.

“My kids are super excited that I’m the director,” DePriest said, “and think that’s very cool.”

DePriest is a yoga instructor, likes to ride her bike and does a lot of outdoor activities.

“I just switched over from doing community outreach and engagement at RDAP,” DePriest said, “so I’m familiar with the nonprofit world and fundraising.”

She said fundraising will be her primary goal as her tenure begins.

“It would be nice to see new exhibits in here,” DePriest said, “and start up some classes again like painting classes, yoga classes for kids and things like that.”

Another goal is to gather a good group of volunteers because as it is with many nonprofits, there is not always available funding to hire paid staff.

Having built numerous relationships in the community through her work with RDAP and previously with an insurance company, DePriest said that will be invaluable in developing funding sources and programs at the museum.

“First and foremost, the museum is a safe place where families can come,” DePriest said. “They don’t have to worry about their children. Everything is built for children.”

She said the children like the different environment and toys and game selection at the museum that are not the same things they do at home.

“I really want to get the classes going again where kids can make a craft and take it home,” DePriest said. “Another thing I see is more educational things like story time that can be alternated with the library’s morning story time.”

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. DePriest said from October to May she wants to open the museum from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays during the colder months.

The museum is located at 314 N. Jeffers St. and the phone number is 308-532-3512.