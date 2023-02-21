Hershey High School dance team took second in C1 high kick at the Nebraska Cheer and Dance competition on Feb.16-18 in Grand Island.
Other area results:
DANCE
- Pom A: 10, North Platte
- Hip hop A: 10, North Platte;
- Hip hop B: 8, Lexington.
- Pom C1: 15, Hershey.
- High kick C1: 2, Hershey.
- Hip hop C1: 9, Cozad.
- Pom C2: 7, St. Pat's.
- High kick C2/D: 4, St. Pat's.
CHEER
Non-tumbling C2: 4, St. Pat's.
Game day C1: 2, Broken Bow; 3, Cozad; 6, Gothenburg; 12, Hershey.
Non-tumbling C1: 3, Cozad; 14, Chase County.
Traditional performance C1: 2, Broken Bow; 4, Gothenburg; 5, Hershey; 10, Ogallala.
People are also reading…
Non-tumbling A: 6, North Platte.
Game day B: 8, Lexington.
Non-tumbling B: 3, Lexington.