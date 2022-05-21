Cheer camp helps area youth gear up for Shrine Bowl performance

The refrains of the Miley Cyrus’ hit, “Party in the U.S.A” rang through the hallways of Jefferson Elementary School over and over on Saturday morning and early afternoon.

The pop song was on repeat as a group of 20 girls in kindergarten through eighth grade learned a short cheerleading routine during a roughly 3½ hour camp in North Platte.

The group also learned some basic cheers that, with the routine, will be incorporated into a performance between one of the quarters during the Nebraska Shrine Bowl prep football game June 5 at Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The camp was the first of eight that was organized by Sherri’s Gems Cheer Gym and Elite Paragons.

The organization, which is based in Grand Island and also has a center in Holdredge, has been involved with the Shrine Bowl for the past six years.

But Sherri Ellsworth, the center’s director, said this year will have the highest level of participation.

Ellsworth anticipates that 250 to 300 youth cheerleaders will be at Cope Stadium.

The participants will also have the opportunity to participate in the Nebraskaland Days and Nebraska State Fair parades in June and August, respectively.

North Platte was the first of the eight pre-Shrine Bowl camps, none of which will be in communities east of Grand Island.

Ellsworth said the camps welcome all levels of ability and experience and there is no tryout to participate.

“The biggest thing that we are trying to teach (the camp participants) is just confidence,” Ellsworth said. “Just to be out in front of that many people (at the Shrine Bowl) or even coming to a camp where they might not necessarily know a lot of kids. It just gives them that confidence to be out in front of people.

“If they don’t go on to be a cheerleader in high school, that’s OK. But if they can get up in front of people for anything and say, ‘I can do this.’ That’s our goal.”

The campers slowly learned the cheers in stretches over the camp through the assistance of five coaches, and then had a performance for their parents and family members at the end.

The routine, which lasts between three to four minutes, was videotaped, and each of the campers will have access to it for additional practice time leading up to the Shrine Bowl.