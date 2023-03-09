Best known as “Chef Lalanne,” the former owner of the Canteen Bar and Grill died Monday from complications of liver disease.

Charles “Chuck” W. Lalanne came to North Platte from the Denver area to manage the North Platte Country Club in 2000. In 2003 he purchased the Canteen and operated the popular restaurant until 2020.

His wife, Angie, said COVID-19 took a huge bite out of the business, forcing its closure.

Many folks have asked for his recipes, but Angie said he kept those close to his vest. One request was for his blue cheese dressing recipe.

“I think that was his grandfather’s recipe,” Angie said. “People have asked for his scalloped potatoes recipe as well, but he held onto both of those.”

Angie said Chuck always put everybody else first.

“He had a big heart and never had a bad word to say about anybody,” she said. “He was a real jokester and knew how to make people smile.”

He loved being in the kitchen cooking for his family and friends.

“He would always cook more than enough when friends would gather,” Angie said, “and the extra would go to neighbors or people who he wanted to share it with.”

Lalanne had a cooking show on KNOP-TV for many years. Angie said those shows can still be found on YouTube and that Lalanne would love people using his recipes for their own cooking.

“The Canteen was his baby,” Angie said, and it was difficult for him to have to close the restaurant.

“He loved the restaurant and he loved everybody that worked for him,” she said.

Lalanne leaves behind Angie; his mother, Judie; sons, Taylor Lalanne of Kansas City, Kansas, Griffin Lalanne, Trent Lalanne, Dustin Odea, Tyler Odea and Cody Smith, all of North Platte; grandsons, Kade Odea and Luke Smith; sister, Jamie (Eef) deHeld of California; nieces, Katie Knuse of North Platte and Elaine Tallick of California; and many friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 4 p.m. Monday at Another Round Restaurant in North Platte.