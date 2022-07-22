 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chickens fowl up their handlers at Friday's Lincoln County Fair

  • 0

One was reminded of Looney Tunes’ Foghorn T. Leghorn while watching Friday evening’s 4-H “chicken agility” contest at the Lincoln County Fair.

For the record, Andrew Lott of North Platte won the grand champion ribbon over Halzee Etherton of Hershey, the only other contestant.

Both chickens, however, deserved to be disqualified — for neither was the slightest bit interested in going through, up or over the half-dozen obstacles in the Harlon Luttrell Show Arena.

Ehterton’s chicken was actively pulling the other way, in fact. One could hear Foghorn trumpeting: “I don’t know what you think you’re doin’, but I declare — I SAY, I declare — I ain’t havin’ NOTHIN’ to do with these here obstacles!”

It wasn’t much better for Lott. But his chicken was just barely cooperative enough for him to win.

People are also reading…

Luke Dyer of Sutherland took the grand championship in the 4-H Dog Costume contest, dressing as Spider-Man alongside his Superman companion Night.

Avri Nolan of North Platte was reserve champion, leading Ty and Red as all three displayed costumes evoking the “Stranger Things” TV show.

The evening started with the 4-H Companion Animal contest. Madelyn Reed of North Platte took the grand championship with her colorful turtle Wally, followed by Josh Ewald of Hershey showing Snowballs the cat.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

The Lincoln Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West E Street with complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News