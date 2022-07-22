Chickens fowl up their handlers at Friday's Lincoln County Fair

One was reminded of Looney Tunes’ Foghorn T. Leghorn while watching Friday evening’s 4-H “chicken agility” contest at the Lincoln County Fair.

For the record, Andrew Lott of North Platte won the grand champion ribbon over Halzee Etherton of Hershey, the only other contestant.

Both chickens, however, deserved to be disqualified — for neither was the slightest bit interested in going through, up or over the half-dozen obstacles in the Harlon Luttrell Show Arena.

Ehterton’s chicken was actively pulling the other way, in fact. One could hear Foghorn trumpeting: “I don’t know what you think you’re doin’, but I declare — I SAY, I declare — I ain’t havin’ NOTHIN’ to do with these here obstacles!”

It wasn’t much better for Lott. But his chicken was just barely cooperative enough for him to win.

Luke Dyer of Sutherland took the grand championship in the 4-H Dog Costume contest, dressing as Spider-Man alongside his Superman companion Night.

Avri Nolan of North Platte was reserve champion, leading Ty and Red as all three displayed costumes evoking the “Stranger Things” TV show.

The evening started with the 4-H Companion Animal contest. Madelyn Reed of North Platte took the grand championship with her colorful turtle Wally, followed by Josh Ewald of Hershey showing Snowballs the cat.