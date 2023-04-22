The seventh annual Child Abuse Awareness & Family Appreciation Day had more than 1,200 in attendance according to Dragon, better known as Mark Russell, the president of the Guardians of the Children Flatrock Chapter.

Many kids and their parents played around at the D&N Event Center Saturday, enjoying bounce-houses, cake walks, bike raffles, balloon animals and other games.

In addition, various representatives from different social service groups attended to educate the public about what they offer to the community.

“All these groups are out here, and we’re all like-minded — just trying to come together and support our community and do what’s best for community and our future in our community,” Russell said.

Even though it was all fun and games for the children, the reason why GOC hosted the event was to bring awareness to child abuse. This is in the hopes of preventing abuse and providing a voice for those who go through abuse as a child.

“The thing about it is we take it for granted because unless you’re directly affected by it — immediate family or somebody you know — I think it’s one of those things we don’t talk about enough," Russell said. "We don’t bring enough attention to.”

The Guardians of the Children handed out 178 bicycles, because as a biker organization, Russell said, they all started out with bicycles.

An addition this year was the Nebraska Masonic Child Identification Program, which supplies an identification kit for parents to keep as records. Volunteers collect fingerprints, DNA swabs, dental samples, height, weight, voice as well as facial and other additional identification points.

“It’s in case a kid gets lost or kidnapped or something like that,” said Tim Schmit, a.k.a. “Mufnman” of the GOC. “It’s basically all the information you would need to help find or God forbid identify a child.”

Schmit said the data is collected for the parents of the child. The computers used to log the identifying data are wiped and not entered in a database. It’s only logged on a flash drive given to the parent or guardian. All the group keeps is a permission slip.

“It’s something you don’t think about until you absolutely need it,” Schmit said.