Chili cook-off among events in weekend Wallace's 'Colors of Fall' Festival

WALLACE — A chili cook-off on Saturday night is among the highlights of this weekend "Colors of Fall" Wallace Fall Festival.

Participants will battle for the championship title as well as the first-place prize of $50. The runner-up receives $25. There is no entry fee for the event. For information, contact Krystle Friesen at 308-387-4204.

The competition will be decided by a public vote and chili will be available to be judged at the Wallace Community Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for those between the ages of 4 and 10.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fall Festival.

The chili battle is among the 17 events listed on Saturday, which begins with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Wallace Fire Hall and concludes with a street dance from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

A full schedule of the weekend events can be found by searching 'Wallace Fall Festival' on Facebook.

Saturday's events also include a Main Street Parade at 10 a.m. followed by races for kids as well as those geared toward competition between toads and turtles.

Additional competitions include truck and tractor pulls, softball games and a cornhole tournament.

A 5K run/walk will also be held at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday with the start in front of the Wallace School.

The athletic events continue into Sunday with a double-elimination volleyball tournament that kicks off at 8 a.m. in the school gym. There will also be a team roping competition at 1 p.m.

Other weekend activities include silent auctions, a petting zoo and, craft and quilt shows and book and bake sales.

A community-wide church service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday followed by a lunch.