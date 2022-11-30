‘Christmas at the Codys’ returns fully to Scout’s Rest Ranch Dec. 16-20

Bill and Louisa Cody — OK, it’s really their ranch’s current proprietors — are finally ready to welcome North Platte for the holidays again after three years and a pandemic.

“Christmas at the Codys” will return at Scout’s Rest Ranch from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16-20, once more featuring festive decorations, hot treats, music and hayrack rides around William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s 1886 spread.

Adam Jones, superintendent of Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, said he and his staff are looking forward to fully resuming their holiday tradition after COVID-19 kept the mansion closed during both Christmas 2020 and 2021.

“The other years, we did the lights on the grounds,” he said. “But it’s not the same thing. …

“We’re excited everybody will be able to come back. Hopefully it’s going to be a festive time for everybody.”

Admission to the mansion for Christmas at the Codys will be $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. A valid Nebraska park permit will be required for vehicles.

The mansion’s 18 rooms will again be adorned with decorations sponsored and put up by various North Platte nonprofit organizations, Jones said.

The 1887 horse barn likewise will be decked out for Christmas, with North Platte’s first responder departments taking the lead in decorations there.

Jones said the North Platte Police Department, the city’s Fire Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office each has decorated a specific barn stall. Passers-by can vote on their favorite “to see who gets bragging rights” among the departments, he said.

First responders and military members will be admitted free to Christmas at the Codys on Dec. 17, Jones added.

Carolers, piano players and instrumentalists will perform in the mansion’s front parlor. Hot apple cider, cookies and roasted chestnuts will be served there as well.

Hayrack rides around the grounds will be offered nightly, with tractors pulling visitors Friday and Saturday nights and horses the other three nights.

Visitors should be sure to wear a warm coat and boots, Jones said. Heating stations will be available around the Scout’s Rest grounds.