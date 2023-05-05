North Platte celebrated Cinco De Mayo on Friday evening.

The holiday is celebrated nationwide, but local group Hope-Esperanza brought it alive in the downtown Canteen District. This is their inaugural year for the “cultural competence” event.

“This just is an opportunity to bring the community together, have fun, focus on cultural competence and just eat some tacos,” said TinaMaria Fernandez, founder of Hope-Esperanza.

She said this is a good way for people to learn about their neighbors and potentially be exposed to something they may not know about their community to make it stronger.

Kids lined up to beat on piñatas, vendors sold Mexican food, Latin American music played on speakers and different organizations held activities for kids.

The event’s centerpiece, a dance with traditional costume, featured younger boys and girls who danced different styles.

One of the mothers of the dancers, Jazmin Lujan, said she gets her kids out to practice many different styles at least twice a week. One style her kids know comes out of the Jalisco region of Mexico.

Rafael and Elizabeth Ramirez of Cozad sell tacos and burritos out of their food truck, “Mr. Taco Loco.”

Nearing their first anniversary of business, Mr. Taco Loco boasts selling sizable portions. Rafael cooks the meat and tamales while Elizabeth cooks the rice. She doesn’t let her husband cook the rice because he would burn it.

They suggest trying the Beef Brisket Burrito. It’s Rafael’s secret recipe. He doesn’t smoke it like others in Nebraska. Instead he marinades it in a secret recipe. No, he will not disclose what that recipe is.

For the piñata lineup, Fernandez’s son, Micah Martin, had a name for all the piñatas. They were all named Ricky.

Another piñata whacker was named Randall Musil. He had a hard time hitting the cardboard avocado on a rope. To be fair, he was blindfolded, but he kept swinging to the right while his target was to the left.

“It’s because my name starts with an ‘R’ so I like the right.”

Hope-Esperanza plans to have an International Bazaar in August. For updates on Hope-Esperanza, go to hope4np.org.