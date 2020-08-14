Citing increase in virus cases, Hershey postpones school start date by one week

HERSHEY — The administration at Hershey Public Schools says it is delaying the start of the school year for the Lincoln County district by one week.
In a message posted to the school’s website on Friday, the administration said that because of an increase in COVID-19 activity in the region, it would begin classes on Aug. 24. On that day, the message said, doors would open at 7:50 a.m. and school would release at 11:30 a.m.
“We look forward to seeing our students on Aug. 24,” the message said. “Please continue to monitor the school website and social media for further information.”
For people who are wanting more information, the school said to call its office at 308-368-5575.
