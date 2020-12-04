Citizens Review Committee OKs smaller Quality Growth Fund loan for Grand Island firm

A Grand Island debt-collection firm’s loan request to help it open a North Platte office was cut in half Friday by the advisory panel overseeing the city’s Quality Growth Fund.
The QGF Citizens Review Committee also said its proposed $200,000 loan to Credit Management Services Inc. could be partly or fully forgiven if the firm meets a series of job and wage targets.
The panel’s counteroffer, approved 3-0 after a 57-minute executive session, will be forwarded to the City Council for action at its Dec. 15 meeting.
It’ll be up to Credit Management to decide whether to accept whatever the council approves, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“Until they sign a contract, nothing is for certain,” said Person, who administers QGF for the city under the fund’s 10-year economic development plan that voters renewed Nov. 3.
Credit Management, which also has offices in Lincoln and Kearney, plans to open with up to six employees in an office in NebraskaLand National Bank’s downtown building at 121 N. Dewey St.
It has sought a $399,000 loan from QGF’s reserved city sales taxes to help with startup costs. The firm expects to employ 10 to 12 people soon and perhaps more later.
Credit Management’s request, which it first presented at the QGF committee’s Wednesday meeting, also asked for the chance to have at least some of its loan forgiven.
Some panel members said Wednesday they felt the firm’s $399,000 request was high for the forecast number and proposed pay range of local employees.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Faimon told them all the office’s employees will be from North Platte or the surrounding area.
But QGF also is partly intended to grow the city’s population and improve average local wages, committee member Pat Keenan said Wednesday.
As approved Friday, the panel’s counterproposal would offer a three-year QGF loan at the reduced $200,000 amount, with an interest rate set at the national “prime rate” plus a 0.25% service fee.
Part or all of that loan could be forgiven based on a formula accounting for the following:
» The degree to which Credit Management’s wages exceed statewide average wages in the “rural tier” of the Legislature’s recently enacted ImagiNE Act.
» The annual number of full-time equivalent jobs held by Lincoln County residents in the North Platte office.
» The cost of relocating any employees to North Platte, based on standards set in the chamber’s previous WorkNP program to attract new professionals to the city.
Keenan and fellow committee members Kim Steger and Brock Wurl voted to forward the Credit Management counteroffer to the City Council, which could choose to make further changes.
Bob Phares, who also sits on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, was taking part in a meeting of the latter and was absent.
The fifth panel member, Josh Harm, was also absent Friday. He abstained from discussing the loan Wednesday because he’s a vice president at NebraskaLand Bank.
