Citizens Review Committee OKs smaller Quality Growth Fund loan for Grand Island firm

Credit Management’s request, which it first presented at the QGF committee’s Wednesday meeting, also asked for the chance to have at least some of its loan forgiven.

Some panel members said Wednesday they felt the firm’s $399,000 request was high for the forecast number and proposed pay range of local employees.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Faimon told them all the office’s employees will be from North Platte or the surrounding area.

But QGF also is partly intended to grow the city’s population and improve average local wages, committee member Pat Keenan said Wednesday.

As approved Friday, the panel’s counterproposal would offer a three-year QGF loan at the reduced $200,000 amount, with an interest rate set at the national “prime rate” plus a 0.25% service fee.

Part or all of that loan could be forgiven based on a formula accounting for the following:

» The degree to which Credit Management’s wages exceed statewide average wages in the “rural tier” of the Legislature’s recently enacted ImagiNE Act.

» The annual number of full-time equivalent jobs held by Lincoln County residents in the North Platte office.