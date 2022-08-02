City Council tables NP Rec Center sales tax

Prospects for a special half-cent sales tax to renovate and expand the North Platte Recreation Complex were clouded after a City Council vote Tuesday to table the matter.

That 5-2 vote, with Councilman Jim Carman absent, followed strongly expressed opposition by two council members and reflected a third’s discomfort with sending the sales tax to the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Tabling the matter postpones a decision on referring the ballot question to voters until the Aug. 16 council meeting. State law sets a Sept. 1 deadline for local governments to send ballot questions to voters this year.

Another state law allowing half-cent sales taxes for infrastructure projects also requires “yes” votes from six of the eight council members to send the tax to the ballot, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said before 30 people shared their comments for more than an hour.

All but one of those 30 expressed unqualified support for letting North Platte voters rule on whether to take on the estimated $52 million cost to upgrade the Rec Center, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

They repeatedly urged the council to leave the issue in voters’ hands, saying members aren’t voting to raise taxes by letting the people choose the tax or not.

“By voting yes, you’re giving the power back to the people for them to decide,” said Chance Schilling of 3302 Appaloosa Drive. “In November, your vote can count just as much as mine.”

But Councilman Ed Rieker, citing inflation worries and the delay before new jobs from pending major economic projects show up, said it’d be irresponsible on his part to let the ballot issue go to the voters.

City government has three primary responsibilities — public safety, streets and utilities — and recreation has to take a back seat if the city provides it at all, Rieker said.

“I, too, agree with you all: The Rec Center is in desperate need,” he said. But “I just personally believe it’s imprudent to obligate us as a community to this kind of money.”

Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon said the city shouldn’t be looking at spending more than about $10 million to $11 million or so to fix the 1976 Rec Center’s roof, replace its heating and cooling systems, renovating its pool to competition standards and upgrading Cody Pool’s 71-year-old bathhouses.

Tryon, saying “What I heard tonight was it’s (about) the pool,” took a dim view of supporters’ arguments that North Platte needs better recreational amenities to lure new workers and professionals to town and get natives to stay or come home after college.

She has moved several times, but “I have never moved because of amenities,” Tryon said. “I moved here because of jobs. …

“We have to have those jobs first, folks. I’m sorry.”

Other council members said the dissenters should put more faith in local residents and the North Platte Wellness & Recreation Alliance, which worked six years to develop the Rec Center plan after its appointment by then-Mayor Dwight Livingston.

“We’re a representative democracy, but in this case, with this decision, I’m willing to pass this down to the people of North Platte and let them decide if this is what they want to do,” said Councilman Pete Volz.

Rather than risk letting the sales-tax question die with one member absent, Councilman Ty Lucas moved to table it. Volz seconded his motion.

The 5-2 tabling motion required only a simple council majority to pass. Rieker joined Lucas, Volz, Councilman Brad Garrick and Council President Jim Nisley in supporting the delay.

Tryon voted against tabling, as did Councilman Mark Woods, who did not speak during council debate following the public-comment period.

In other business Tuesday, the council:

Voted 4-2 to refer to the city Planning Commission a study on behalf of Wilkinson Development of whether a 22.06-acre vacant tract and nearby neighborhood south of Interstate 80 should be eligible for tax increment financing.

Agreed to apply for Community Development Block Grants of $425,000 to help rebuilt parts of West Ninth Street and North Carr Avenue and $73,000 to draft and update planning documents including a city-county housing study and the city’s and Lincoln County’s comprehensive plans. County commissioners approved the application Monday.

Gave first-round approval to ordinances vacating separate alleys between West 13th and 14th streets, north of Rodeo Road, and between East Second and Johnson streets east of Welch Avenue.

Endorsed unrelated requests to rezone property at 1801 E. Second St. to B-2 highway commercial and at 3022 E. Philip Ave. to I-1 light industrial.

The council agreed to amend the city’s land-use plan to accommodate Jim and Lorra Carlson’s request for their East Second property and to grant Joe Shown a conditional use permit for a 10-foot-by-24-foot electronic billboard south of the corner of East Philip and Newberry Access.

Members also gave first-round approval to the necessary rezoning ordinances. They need two more “yes” votes to be adopted, as do the ordinances on the alley vacation requests.