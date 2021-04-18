City Council to debate mall zoning

Second-round debate on three planning and zoning ordinances, led by the consolidation of Platte River Mall’s zoning, top Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council agenda.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
All three ordinances won initial approval at the council’s last regular meeting April 6. If favored again Tuesday, they’ll face final votes May 4 unless council members waive final readings for one or more of them.
The ordinance affecting the 49-year-old mall is a preliminary step in Rev Development LLC’s formal redevelopment plan, which goes before the Planning Commission April 27 before reaching the council next month.
Council members voted 7-0 April 6 in favor of the ordinance, which would combine the 28-acre mall’s mix of B-1 and B-2 zoning into a single PB-2 “planned business district.”
Lincoln-based Rev plans to gradually turn the 241,000-square-foot main mall into an outward-facing strip mall. It also would tear down three of the four outbuildings, build 11 new outbuildings — led by a four-story commercial-residential structure — and redo parking lots and utilities.
Rev’s separate redevelopment plan includes requests for tax increment financing and a temporary, mall-only 1.95% “occupation tax,” both of which would help with the project’s estimated $75 million cost.
Other planning-related ordinances facing second votes Tuesday would adopt lighting standards for parking lots and grant H-1 hospital zoning to the former First Assembly of God church building and associated lots near West Philip Avenue and South Oak Street.
In other business, the council will:
» Consider replacements for two recently resigned Planning Commission members as part of a five-item “consent agenda.” Those items will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
Angie Forbes would take the place of Bonnie Kruse, whose term on the planning panel was set to expire in July. Emily Wurl would succeed Travis Herdt, whose term runs until July 2022.
» Take up applications for special designated liquor licenses for the Creativity Unlimited Arts Council for upcoming events May 22, June 12 and July 24.
» Consider a resolution approving the return of the Nebraskaland Days parade June 19. Last year’s parade, like most of the delayed 2020 annual celebration, was canceled due to COVID-19.