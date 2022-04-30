City, Lincoln County Visitors Bureau to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week starting Monday

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher kicks off National Travel and Tourism Week on Monday with a proclamation at 9 a.m. at the Golden Spike Tower.

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau will be saluting the power of travel throughout the week. On Wednesday, Executive Director Lisa Burke will present the 2022 Excellence in Tourism Awards at a luncheon at noon at the Best Western Plus.

Nebraska Tourism Commission Director, John Ricks, will give the keynote address at the luncheon.

National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward — through the theme “Future of Travel.”

This year’s theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, the event was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual celebration arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the

U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable, and inclusive in the months and years to come.”

Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs, and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S. — evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth, Dow said.

“2021 was a record-breaking year for the tourism industry in Lincoln County, grossing over $30 million dollars in lodging sales,” Burke said. “National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry, not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture.”

Total travel and tourism spending in Lincoln County every year is over $105.2 million, generating 1,490 jobs with yearly earnings of nearly $26.4 million.