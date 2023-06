With rain predicted in the next 48 hours and the South Platte River predicted to crest in the next 24 hours by the National Weather Service, the City of North Platte will be proactively pumping storm sewers.

The operations will be located along the South Platte River and will impact trail access and may impact street access. Pumps may be moved, as needed.

Proceed with caution in these areas.

If you have any questions, contact the City of North Platte Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.