City of North Platte's new phone system fully operational after a few "kinks'

North Platte city government’s all-new telephone system was working as planned Friday afternoon after a bumpy two-week transition, acting City Administrator Layne Groseth said.

City Hall sent out press releases May 3 and again Friday morning telling residents that the phones weren’t working correctly and apologizing for the inconvenience.

Groseth said city officials had been “working out some kinks” in the new phone system installed by North Platte’s Business Telecommunication Systems Inc. The City Council approved the new $95,000 system Jan. 15.

“We think it is all operating correctly now,” he said.

Residents who tried to leave messages with City Hall over the past few days should call the city back, Groseth added.