With the arrival of spring, a computer-aided quest to clean up North Platte’s garbage collection sore spots is swinging into its first full warm season.

If you’re prone to overstuff your bin, leave trash bags on the ground or drag out bulky items to the curb, the city’s Rubicon Global LLC software lets sanitation crews take photos of that and upload them right away to the office.

On the flip side, city officials say the software that they started using last August also helps them get word much faster to their crews when customers tell them they missed a regular pickup.

City Administrator Layne Groseth and Public Service Department administrative assistant Roxanne Lee are both enthusiastic about the results.

“I think the (software’s) ease of use and how responsive it was and quick to get the information back to the office was almost (in) real time when a problem came up,” Groseth said.

“We don’t run around as much because we missed an alley,” added Lee, to whom Groseth assigned oversight of the software’s use before his Sept. 6 promotion from public service director to city administrator.

That was a week after the Aug. 30 start of a free three-month trial of Rubicon’s program, a step approved by the City Council on May 17, 2022.

Even before the trial’s Dec. 1 conclusion, Groseth recommended approval of a three-year contract with Rubicon based on September and October results. Council members agreed Nov. 15.

The city is paying $44,340 for Rubicon’s first year of service, with the other two years set to cost $24,840 each. Residential garbage rates didn’t change, Groseth said.

Rubicon employees came to North Platte to work with Sanitation Department staff and install the needed 10 in-cab interfaces and Geotab telematics devices on trash and yard waste trucks, said Lee, daughter of the late North Platte Street and Sanitation Supervisor LeRoy Swain.

During the trial’s two key months, crews captured 4,668 incidents in which customers had hauled out unlabeled appliances or bulky trash, stuffed their carts so lids won’t close, left trash or filled trash bags on the ground or put household trash in yard waste carts out of season.

Rubicon’s in-cab equipment takes photos that are sent to the office, adding information on the date, time, location and type of violation of city codes on how residents need to dispose of trash.

Back in her office, Lee prepares postcards highlighting customers’ violations and telling them they can call the Public Service Department at 308-535-6740 to get more carts, arrange for formal pickup of bulky items or discuss other disposal options.

That part of the operation is still low-tech for now, she said. “We don’t have the contact information (for customers) that Municipal Light & Water has,” though ML&W is working on how its software and Rubicon’s can communicate with each other.

As they prepared for Rubicon’s free trial, Lee and Groseth said, they were also getting ready to start requiring customers Oct. 1 to buy labels for bulky items if they wanted city crews to pick them up on their routes.

If they don’t want to pay $30 for that privilege for each refrigerated item or $10 each for additional large items, customers still can go to ML&W and obtain an annual free pass to dispose of two loads a year of oversized trash at the transfer station west of Lake Maloney.

If they can’t or don’t want to use the free pass, Lee said, a sanitation crew to pick up the bulky items — without the labels — and the city will add the appropriate fee to the customer’s monthly ML&W bill.

Through the software, “the guys are notified of it and can go pick it up,” she said. But customers “can still use the labels, too.”

Since Rubicon’s software went online, it’s also made it easier to catch up when crews inadvertently skipped a trash customer, Lee added.

“They call and say, ‘They haven’t picked up trash,’ when they had already been there,” she said. “Or ‘they didn’t pick up our yard waste’ when that bin had trash in it.

“We can kind of work with the public to make sure they get what they pay for. But some people don’t know all the charges. They don’t know they have to pay to have certain stuff disposed of.”

Sanitation customers pay $24.95 per month for one cart and $4 per month for each additional cart they ask for, according to the city’s website at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/public-service.

Rubicon’s software also analyzes the number and locations of customers and calls on each truck’s route, information that city officials can use to refine their routes to save gasoline and staff time and reduce wear and tear on trucks.

It’s too early to pin down cost savings Lee said, but “from my standpoint in the office, I think it’s cut down on the number of calls. … Rubicon helps us deal with that, so the efficiency of the crews has gotten a lot better.”

But people should keep calling so they and city officials can work together, she added. “We want people to know we want our alleys to be clean and we want North Platte to look nice.”