Citywide paving projects should be complete next week, North Platte official says

North Platte’s spring repaving should be all but finished by the end of next week, City Engineer Brent Burklund said Friday.

Crews with Western Engineering Co. Inc., who arrived in town in late March, should be doing their last resurfacing project in the first days of May, he said.

They’ll have completed repaving work by then on stretches of 15 city streets, plus two others that Lincoln County is paying for on parts of streets crossing city limits.

Burklund said Western was expected Friday to finish the first of the county’s add-ons, an 0.4-mile-long stretch of West Walker Road east from Buffalo Bill Avenue to the city limits.

Workers then will move farther south Monday to resurface 0.8 miles of West State Farm Road west from Buffalo Bill to the point where it becomes a gravel road.

Western and its equipment will return north Tuesday into the main part of North Platte to repave South Oak Street from Philip Avenue to West B Street, Burklund said.

The Oak work will precede an expected three-day job, running from Wednesday to next Friday, to resurface a long stretch of B Street from McDonald Road east across Jeffers and Dewey streets to Silber Avenue.

Burklund said Western’s final repaving project likely will start May 2, covering East Second Street between Jeffers and Silber.

In a related matter, he said city crews have striped a new middle turn lane on East Leota Street between Runza and the street’s end just south of Walmart.

Western’s workers resurfaced most of Leota from Willow Street east this week, except for a segment around Runza where the concrete remains exposed.

“Functionally, (Leota) was two really wide lanes” and motorists would be confused about where to drive, Burklund said. “Now people know better where to go.”

Most of the repaving work has been part of a street maintenance program added to North Platte’s one- and six-year road plan.

City Council members approved this spring’s work in 2021 and reaffirmed it earlier this year in approving the most recent version of the larger road plan.

Western’s schedule started with repaving work on 14 streets, with resurfacing of South Dixie Avenue south from West A Street added after the firm got started.

