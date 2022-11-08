Clean sweep for incumbents in North Platte City Council races

All four incumbent North Platte City Council members in this year’s general election were on their way to new four-year terms Tuesday night.

Councilman Ty Lucas was easily winning re-election in Ward 2, while Councilman Ed Rieker in Ward 4 led two challengers in partial unofficial returns.

Rieker had 65.7% of the Ward 4 votes counted by 10 p.m. Tuesday, compared with 24.9% for Tracy Martinez, a past candidate for mayor and council.

Thirty-two write-in votes had been counted as of that time in North Platte’s northernmost council ward. Nate Hawks, son of retired City Administrator Jim Hawks, filed an affidavit as a recognized write-in candidate earlier this fall.

Lucas had 78.5% of the Ward 2 vote compared with 22.4% for opponent Kelle Dikeman.

Brian Flanders, appointed Aug. 16 to succeed now-retired Ward 3 Councilman and erstwhile election opponent Jim Carman, won his first full council term. He had 71.3% of the vote counted by 10 p.m. against 27.9% for Carman, who remained on the ballot.

Council President Jim Nisley was unopposed for re-election in Ward 1.

Tuesday’s winners will take their oaths of office at the Dec. 6 council meeting. Council members Donna Tryon (Ward 1), Pete Volz (Ward 2), Brad Garrick (Ward 3) and Mark Woods (Ward 4) are all in the middle of their first terms.