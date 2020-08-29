Clothesline Cancer for Danika raises funds for North Platte girl battling rare form of disease

At the young age of 11, Danika O’Donnell still smiles brightly despite dealing with two devastating diseases.
She has battled Type 1 diabetes since 2015 and in November 2019 was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Epithelioid hemangioendothelioma.
On Saturday, Finch on the Run Entertainment and Promotions hosted Clothesline Cancer for Danika, a professional wrestling event at the D&N Event Center.
“We found out about it on Halloween,” said Stahsha O’Donnell, Danika’s mom. “We took her to Denver for surgery for a lump in her knee. They thought it was just scar tissue and were going to remove it.”
A biopsy came back two weeks later and the cancer was identified.
“It’s one in a million and it’s cancer of the lining of the blood vessels,” Stahsha said. “She’s had three knee surgeries to get everything out.”
Danika developed an infection after the second surgery and had to have a third.
“At the start I was like, what really is this,” Danika said. “But then my mom and my doctor told me more about it and I’m like, oh, this is severe.”
Mom said they are monitoring the disease with the doctors.
“We do PET (positron emission tomography) scans one month,” Stahsha said. “We go back two months later for a CAT (computerized axial tomography) scan and MRIs.”
Stahsha said the cancer can become very aggressive and it is difficult to find a doctor who specializes in that form of cancer because it is so rare.
“Our ultimate goal is to actually get to Philadelphia where they do have a specialist that (works with the disease) in children,” Stahsha said.
That is the reason for the fundraiser and friend John Pettit organized the pro wrestling event to help raise funds to get the family to Philadelphia.
“My hope is they can help me with my knee and the cancer,” Danika said.
Sponsors of the event included Right Motors, Best Western Inn, Stoddard Sprinklers and the D&N Event Center.
Danika’s Facebook page, Daylight for Danika, has more information about making donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.