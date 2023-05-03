HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors received an update on a consultant’s study of damage to the protective facing of Kingsley Dam at Monday’s monthly board meeting.

Natural Resources and Compliance Manager Mike Drain briefed the board on evaluations of the dam’s slope protection in areas that sustained riprap and filter blanket damage during the winter of 2021-22 from wind-driven wave action, according to a press release.

Central has retained RJH Consultants to evaluate the issue and develop alternatives for temporary and permanent methods of repairing the dam’s protective materials.

Temporary repairs could begin this fall to 12 areas of primary concern and another 10 areas with lower levels of damage. The damaged areas are currently located at water levels at or above 3,240 feet, which is about eight feet above current elevations.

The temporary repairs should allow short-term storage above the damaged areas elevation, Drain said, but permanent repairs — which could entail an engineered replacement of much of the dam’s protective face — will be required in the near future, with construction possibly commencing in 2024 or 2025.

The board discussed potential financial tools Central might consider to fund the permanent repairs depending on how cost estimates come in.

Also at Monday’s board meeting:

Irrigation and Water Services Manager Scott Dicke reported to the board on a variety of maintenance and construction projects in the irrigation division in preparation for irrigation deliveries this season.

Projects include patching synthetic membrane liner along the E65 Canal, pipeline valves, screen installation and pump site installations, and work on a large culvert crossing north of Bertrand.

Dicke added that filling the irrigation canals with water is progressing and there have already been a few requests for early deliveries.

The board accepted a bid of $278,000 from Tri-Cities Roofing of Grand Island for replacement of the roofs on Central’s three Supply Canal hydroplants.

In a related action, the board approved a budget amendment to add funds to the 2023 budget for the roof replacement projects.

The board approved a one-year Environmental Account agreement with the Central Platte Natural Resources District in which the CPNRD agrees to forego a portion of surface water diversions to the Thirty Mile, Cozad and Orchard-Alfalfa canals in exchange for providing water to the EA in Lake McConaughy.

The EA is a block of water managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to benefit wildlife habitat along the Platte River.

The board also approved a similar agreement with the Nebraska Public Power District for its Gothenburg and Dawson County canals. The board’s actions extend agreements that have been in place for several years.

Civil engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation currently is 3,232.4 feet (924,600 acre-feet, or 53% of maximum volume). Inflows are around 675 cubic feet per second and outflows are about 465 cfs. Snowpack in the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming, which peaked at about 130% of normal in the North Platte basin and 110% of normal in the South Platte basin, is beginning to melt.

Thulin also reported that a work group, of which CNPPID is a part, has been formed by the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program to evaluate possibilities for increasing flows in the North Platte River near the City of North Platte, a stretch colloquially referred to as the “chokepoint.”

Kurth Brashear of Rembolt Ludtke LLP, the law firm representing Central and Dawson Public Power District in proceedings related to the consolidation of the two districts, summarized for the directors the Nebraska Power Review Board’s recent order related to the merger petition.

The NPRB ruled that it cannot approve the proposed charter amendments to effectuate the merger based on its new interpretation of a statutory provision related to general obligation bonds.

The NPRB issued its denial “without prejudice,” meaning Central can refile its proposed charter amendments that comply with the statutory requirement.

Brashear also advised Central’s board of its options moving forward including the process and action required as part of refiling the charter amendment. The board took no action.

During the time for public input, several residents of the CNPPID district addressed the board about their concerns.

Gary Robison, president of Citizens Opposed to the Merger, and Central District Water Users president Dave Dahlgren were among those who spoke encouraging the board to engage with those who have been opposed.

Central board member Brent Soneson of Holdrege added, “I would like to finish developing the new bylaws as we look to refiling and see if we can address some of the concerns.”

The board approved a bid by Nebraska Machinery Co., of Doniphan for the purchase of a wheeled excavator ($320,910); a bid from Nebraska Truck Center of North Platte for purchase of a dump truck ($170,320); and a bid from Nebraska Truck Center for a side-dump truck ($167,700)

The directors approved an amendment to permitting procedures at District lakes limiting new or replacement liquid propane tanks to less than 125 gallons.