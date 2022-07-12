CNPPID hires firm to examine Kingsley Dam for seepage, stability

HOLDREGE — Board members of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District have approved a proposal to examine Kingsley Dam for seepage and slope stability.

The board July 7 hired RJH Consultants of Meridian, Colorado, to conduct the $158,100 study required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The firm will analyze the risk of “liquefaction failure” and help answer questions from state government about seepage in the 81-year-old dam, Central said in a press release.

May 1 marked the 50th anniversary of a massive windstorm that caused more than $500,000 in damage to Kingsley’s western face and wave wall.

The dam held during the 1972 May Day storm, though residents of the village of Keystone below it were evacuated. Hundreds of trainloads of replacement rock repaired the damage to Kingsley’s face.

Central board members also approved a $158,380 proposal for a structural assessment of the three powerhouses on the “Tri-County” Supply Canal east of North Platte.

The Mead & Hunt engineering firm will monitor the buildings’ structural integrity and determine the causes of cracking within the powerhouses.

In other business, Central’s board:

» Heard the latest irrigation-season statistics on Lake McConaughy from Tyler Thulin, the district’s civil engineer.

Lake Mac’s elevation on July 6 was 3,234.2 feet, representing 55.2% of capacity, he said.

Inflows had risen from 175 cubic feet per second to 300 cfs over two weeks, while recent rains of 1 to 2 inches districtwide had allowed Central to reduce Kingsley releases from 2,900 to 2,250 cfs.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service claimed 80,000 acre-feet of its McConaughy “environmental account” during downstream releases that ended June 24, Thulin said.

» Learned that painting of Kingsley’s “Morning Glory” spillway and outlet tower was 97% completed.

Cory Steinke, Central’s hydraulic project operations manager, said painting paused last week for road construction on Nebraska Highway 61 atop the dam.

» Heard General Manager Devin Brundage report on progress toward the possible merger of Central with the Dawson Public Power District. Board members of both groups continue to meet, he said.

» Approved a $45,863 bid from Remmenga Drilling Co. of Elwood to drill and install a new deep well to supply cooling water for the J-1 (Johnson No. 1) Hydroplant near Johnson Lake.