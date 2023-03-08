New agreements will allow Glendo Canals to obtain supplemental storage water from Lake McConaughy in the upcoming season, after they have exhausted all their natural flow and Glendo storage water sources.

The one-year agreements are between Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and five other irrigation districts. CNPPID's board of directors approved the agreements at their regular monthly meeting in Holdrege on Monday.

The accrual and release of the supplemental storage water will not impact CNPPID’s irrigation customers or water supply, according to a CNPPID press release.

An agreement was signed with Lisco Irrigation District located upstream of Lake McConaughy.

Agreements were also signed with the following irrigation districts that are downstream of Lake McConaughy: Keith and Lincoln Counties Irrigation District, Paxton & Hershey Water Co., Platte Valley Irrigation District and Suburban Irrigation District. Those districts are collectively referred to as the Glendo Canals.

Lake McConaughy’s lower water levels have resulted in CNPPID not offering supplemental storage water to these canals for the upcoming irrigation season, but the canals will be able to accrue supplemental storage water by limiting canal diversions during the early 2023 irrigation season.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the CNPPID board:

Approved purchase of a 125VDC battery bank for $37,985. The battery bank supplies uninterrupted electrical service for the 24 hour operations center in Gothenburg.

Approved the purchase of a river land tract near the Johnson No. 2 river return for $115,400.

Set their next regular monthly meeting to occur April 3 at 9 a.m. MDT at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center in Ogallala.

Heard a report from Civil Engineer Tyler Thulin: Lake McConaughy’s elevation was at 3229.3 feet above sea level on Monday (49.5% of capacity), which is up 2.1 feet since the February board meeting. Inflows are around 975 cubic feet per second and releases are about 250 cfs. Snowpack in the North Platte basin is currently at 124% of median average and 104% of median average in the South Platte basin.