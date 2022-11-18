Co-defendant Keonna Carter receives 40 to 50 years in Swanson murder case

IMPERIAL — Keonna N. Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson murder case, received 40 to 50 years in state prison on Friday morning for a felony count of first-degree assault.

The 25-year-old Taylorsville, Utah, native, who testified against Kevin S. German during his three-week trial this summer, also received a term of 30 to 36 months for a felony kidnapping charge for the abduction of Eve Ambrosek during an appearance in Chase County District Court.

The terms will run one after another and Carter was credited with 1,092 days served.

"I am sorry for everything that's happened," a tearful Carter told the court prior to the sentence being handed down.

German was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 3 on both second-degree murder and the kidnapping of Swanson in November 2019, and first-degree false imprisonment for the abduction of Ambrosek and holding her captive for three days. He was also initially scheduled to be sentenced on Friday but the hearing was continued last week to Jan. 26.

Carter could have faced a maximum penalty of 50 years for the kidnapping charge, but Judge Patrick Heng handed down a term that was in line with the guidelines of the false imprisonment charge that German, 26, a Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident and 2014 Chase County High School graduate, was convicted on.

Carter was initially charged with first-degree murder but was a key prosecution witness in the case, not only in the trial but she assisted authorities in the recovery of Swanson's body.

Swanson’s body was found Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam near Imperial, a day after Carter and German were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Carter's attorney, Robert Lindemeier, pointed to his client's lack of a prior record, her remorse and also cooperation in the case from the onset.

"This was before she was being advised by (any attorney)," he said. "I think that shows her heart. It was in the right place. She wanted to make things right."

Lindemeier argued that German was, "the bad actor" in the case, and suggested that his client receive a minimal sentence followed by a probation term, which he felt she would be successful at.

"This isn't a violent person," Lindemeier said . "She doesn't go out and break the law. You don't just wake up one day and decide, 'I'm going to go help my boyfriend beat somebody up.' She was manipulated. She still in some ways is still being manipulated by Kevin German. He's still trying to get to her and he's still trying to get to her family. He continues to reach out and send letters and he's done that throughout this case.

"She has relived this (case) and I can tell it has bothered her," Lindemeier said. "She is extremely remorseful with what happened. She wishes she never would have met Kevin German."

Carter testified during German’s trial that he ordered Swanson to climb down into the pipe where she was left. Carter also said that German had forcibly removed Swanson from Russ Mann’s trailer, located between Imperial and Enders, and into the back seat of Carter’s car.

Carter said German stopped the vehicle on the side of a county road shortly after they left Mann’s residence and assaulted Swanson. Carter also admitted that she kicked Swanson and stepped on her neck.

Heng credited Carter for her cooperation the case, which includes leading them to the site where Swanson's body was. But he questioned why she didn't appear to reach out to anybody the night of the incident or in the week that followed. He pointed to the fact that Carter and German took a trip to Florida after they left Imperial instead.

"You had seven days in which you could have reached out to (law enforcement) or something," Heng said. "We don't know how long (Swanson) survived. She was down (in the pipe) for a period of time, whether that could have helped or not. But it would have shown you truly (were concerned). You had the opportunity to do something at that point."