Co-defendant testifies Kevin German ordered victim to climb down into overflow pipe

IMPERIAL — The co-defendant in the Kevin S. German murder trial said Annika Swanson was deserted in an irrigation pipe she was ordered to climb down into in the early-morning hours of Nov. 14, 2019.

Keonna N. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, testified that she, “could hear (Annika’s) voice” calling out as she and German drove away from the location in Chase County.

Carter’s testimony took up the majority of Wednesday, the fifth day of the prosecution presenting its case against German, who is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in the abduction and death of the 22-year-old Imperial woman.

He also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding Eve Ambrosek captive for three days.

Swanson’s body was discovered on Nov. 21, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam in a rural area near Imperial.

Carter took the stand at roughly 11:10 a.m. MT and was in the early stages of cross-examination when Judge Patrick Heng called the lunch recess for the day.

Earlier, Russ Mann, who was on the stand for nearly four hours on Tuesday, finished his testimony.

He was followed by Amy Weber, with the Nebraska State Patrol crime laboratory, who was asked about six partial shoe imprints that were found on the rear passenger side panel of a black Hyundai Elantra.

Weber testified that while the imprints shared characteristics with the soles of a pair of gray Adidas shoes that had been collected into evidence, there were no identifying marks to make it a direct match.

She said the Adidas were a possible source of the imprints.

Carter testified that she remained in the passenger seat of the Hyundai and heard German first order Swanson to get out of the trunk she had been put in, and then shortly afterward to “drink something.”

Carter said it was windshield washer fluid from a bottle that was in the vehicle.

Carter testified she got out of the vehicle just after she heard German tell Swanson to get down into the pipe.

“I could hear her screaming out to Kevin but I couldn’t see her,” Carter said. “It sounded like she was far away.”

She said German then began lighting paper and a glove he found in the car and threw the items down into the pipe.

Carter said earlier in the evening German had forcibly removed Swanson from Mann’s trailer and into the back seat of the Hyundai. She testified that he was upset by a conversation Swanson had with Carter on the extent of his previous relationship with Ambrosek.

She said German stopped the vehicle on the side of a county road shortly after they left Mann’s residence and then assaulted Swanson. She said German hit Swanson twice in the face, and Carter admitted that she also kicked her and stepped on her neck.

She said Swanson initially offered resistance but as the assault continued she, “wasn’t moving as much.”

Swanson was then placed into the trunk, and German drove to and left two other rural locations before he settled on the the final one, which was situated on German family property. Carter said she could hear Swanson moan’s from the trunk.

Carter met German through the dating app, Tinder, in July 2019 and they met once that month in Colorado Springs and again in Salt Lake City for a few days in August.

She said he became more distant after that until he reached out to her in October and asked to be picked up at a gas station in Imperial. German had told her that he had been in town to help a friend — who turned out to be Eve Ambrosek — through a domestic violence situation and had grown tired of the situation.

German returned with Carter to Fort Collins, Colorado, and moved into her apartment with her, but she said the couple made about three or four trips back to Imperial over the next month. She said each time German took cocaine from a supplier in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Mann’s trailer — located between Enders and Imperial — for possible distribution in the area.

The final trip started on Nov. 11 and began a stretch of four days in which Carter said she and German both also assaulted Ambrosek after they picked her up from a location in Imperial on Nov. 12.

Carter said Ambrosek had agreed to a meeting to trade jewelry for methamphetamine, an arrangement she had believed to have made with Swanson after an exchange of a series of text messages.

She said German believed that Ambrosek owed him $5,000 from a trip the two had made to California a few months earlier and gave her the choice of either him getting rid of her or paying him back through prostituting her out.

Carter testified that Swanson later asked why she couldn’t have the same deal as Eve before she was ordered down the pipe.

Carter said she also was upset at Ambrosek after finding out she had spread rumors about her.

“She was saying I was a violent person,” Carter said. “That I was a Cuban assassin.”

German’s attorney, Clarence Mock III, accused Carter of not being just a liar but a manipulative one. He pointed to her earlier proffer agreement, in which she agreed to cooperate with prosecution in exchange for her changes being amended from a count of first-degree murder to first-degree assault as well as a kidnapping charge.

Mock said Carter was expected to provide truthful testimony from the moment she walked into the room to give the proffer, but instead violated that agreement almost immediately.

Mock pointed to her claim that she told German in September 2019 that she was pregnant with triplets, a story later revealed to be false. But Mock said Carter sold that story to German, law enforcement and the prosecutors. She continued it by stating in early 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Mock also said Carter was the jealous-type who got upset over stories of her boyfriend’s past relationships.

He asked Carter if she had a bone to pick with Ambrose during that final trip to Imperial.

“You felt she was a homewrecker and that’s why you didn’t like her very much?” Mock asked.

“Yes,” Carter said.