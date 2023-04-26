Except for the U.S. and Nebraska flags, the colorful flagpoles surrounding the Wild West Memorial at the entrance to North Platte's Cody Park have been bare as of late.

They usually display the flags of the other 47 U.S. states and 10 nations visited by William F. Cody's "Buffalo Bill's Wild West" between 1883 and 1913.

City Administrator Layne Groseth said the flags are periodically replaced as they wear out, but several of the needed replacement flags are on back order.

The city hopes to restore the 1998 memorial's full-color splendor in time for Memorial Day weekend, Groseth said.