Coin toss determines North Platte Public Schools board president

Angela Blaesi was elected North Platte School Board president after 10 votes and coin toss tiebreaker.

Nominees Blaesi and Matt Pederson tied in all 10 votes 3-3 at the board’s January meeting Monday at McKinley Education Center.

District policy requires a coin toss to determine election of officers after those 10 tie votes. Board Clerk Sheila Furley tossed the coin that came up in favor of Blaesi and she took over the role for 2023.

Pederson then won the vice president seat over Jo Ann Lundgreen on the second vote by a 4-2 margin. Lundgreen and board newcomer Emily Garrick were nominated for secretary and another 10 rounds ended in 3-3 ties. The coin toss went in Lundgreen’s favor.

The board does its reorganization as part of the first meeting of each year and makes various appointments. Pederson was also appointed as board liaison to the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.

Pederson, Skip Altig and Cynthia O’Connor were appointed to the Finance, Facilities, Operations and Legislation Subcommittee. Lundgreen, Blaesi and Garrick were appointed to the Personnel, Americanism, Curriculum, Student Services and Communication Subcommittee.

Lundgreen, Garrick and O’Connor were installed as board members at the beginning of the meeting after winning their respective ward elections in November.

The consent agenda was amended at the request of Garrick for discussion on several proposed teacher hires for the 2023-24 school year. The teachers all come from the Philippines and have met all the educational requirements.

“I’m not against voting for those teachers,” Garrick said. “I just know as a new board member that the discussion on those (teachers) has been going on for several months.”

She said as a new board member she had a few questions.

“My first question would be, do we feel as a board and as a district we have exhausted all of our other options when it comes to staffing teachers,” Garrick said, “that would justify us taking that step of hiring teachers from other countries.”

Altig said the answer was “yes” and Kevin Mills, director of human resources confirmed that answer as well.

“We’ve been discussing this since the summer,” Mills said. “To me, it’s just like hiring whether the person graduates from Kearney or Chadron or UNL.”

Mills added that hiring teachers is an administrative process.

“Absolutely, I just think it’s something worth having conversation and conversation that the public sees,” Garrick said. “I wanted to make sure before I voted for it, I needed to verify and feel comfortable with it.”

Garrick and Mills agreed that staffing is an issue, but Garrick said she thought there might be other options in the future to look at in overcoming the shortage issue.

Mills said in past years he has had 10 to 15 applicants for a position, but in the last year or two there have only been one or two applicants for open positions.

The eight teaching contracts were pulled from the consent agenda and added to the action items where the board voted to approve the hires unanimously.

Annually the board makes several designations the board passed unanimously as well. One of those was designated the North Platte Telegraph as the official district newspaper of record.

Blaesi questioned why the designation couldn’t be split between The Telegraph and The North Platte Bulletin.

“I think anytime you are going to publish something there is cost involved,” Superintendent Todd Rhodes said. “Most districts choose one of their newspapers that are in their general circulation.”

“I know the county splits it between the two newspapers,” Blaesi said.

Pederson said as far as he knew, the county designated The Telegraph as its official newspaper for 2022.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners designated the Telegraph as the county’s official newspaper at its Jan. 17, 2022, meeting. The board is expected to consider that designation for 2023 at Monday’s weekly meeting.

The board:

Designated all financial institutions as depositories for district funds, although Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance said the district has one main bank.

Designated KSB Law as legal counsel for the district.

Appointed Mills as non-discrimination compliance coordinator and Title IX compliance coordinator for employees; and appointed Brandy Buscher as Title IX compliance coordinator for students.