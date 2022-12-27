Cold temps force courthouse closing

The Lincoln County Courthouse closed last Thursday and Friday due to subzero temperatures and bitter wind chills, said Chris Bruns, county commissioner.
The courthouse heating system, especially the second floor, could not keep up with the frigid temperatures, Bruns said.
A number of employees continued to work both days, but courthouse services were not open for business those two days.
