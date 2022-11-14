Colorado man receives 270 days for taking vehicle from Sutherland residence

A 39-year-old Aurora, Colorado, man was sentenced to 270 days in jail Monday for stealing a vehicle from a Sutherland residence in January 2021.

Jesse D. Vargas pleaded no contest to a felony count of theft by taking with a value of $5,000 or more during a short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.

Vargas, who appeared by video, was credited with 143 days served.

According to court records:

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on the 1200 block of Second Street in Sutherland on Jan. 23. The residents reported the vehicle was taken either sometime during the night or early that morning.

A vehicle that matched the description and license plate was reported to have crashed in Sedgwick County, Colorado, later that day after several pursuits with law enforcement agencies in the state.

Also in court Monday, Cassandra D. Foster, 39, was sentenced to prison for two cases after she violated the conditions of placement in the Nebraska Problem Solving Court program.

Foster received between two to four years in prison for possession or receiving stolen firearms that stems from an Oct. 4, 2020, incident. Foster pleaded guilty to the count on Jan. 10, and admitted to the problem-solving court violation on Sept. 20.

Foster also received a 365-day term for a charge of theft-unlawful taking of between $1,500 to $4,999 in a separate case that stems from an August 2020 incident that involved a Chevy pickup.

The terms for the two cases will run at the same time, and Foster was credited with 240 days served.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Stanley R. Russell, 56, pleaded no contest to an amended count of third-degree domestic assault-first offense that stems from a July 16 incident.

The amendment dropped the initial count from a felony to a misdemeanor as Russell had been previously convicted of domestic assault in March.

Russell received 220 days in jail and was credited with 120 days served.

» Crystal M. Cervantes, 37, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted methamphetamine possession that stems from a June 17 incident.

Cervantes was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 68 days served.

» Mark J. Michaels, 48, pleaded no contest to a methamphetamine possession charge that stems from a June 26 arrest.

Michaels was sentenced to 240 days in jail and credited with 62 days served.

» Helio M. Villegas, 26, of Lincoln, admitted to violation of the conditions of his 14-month probation term that stems from an initial charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation on Jan. 25.

Villegas received a 24-month probation term.

» The case against Robin E. Dennis, 39, is scheduled for a Jan. 17 jury trial.

Dennis is charged with felony counts of being a habitual criminal and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

» Armani Vierya, 28, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

A Jan. 9 status hearing was scheduled.