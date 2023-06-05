A Colorado man was sentenced to six to 10 years in prison Monday in Lincoln County District Court for charges stemming from a high speed chase in late December.

Ronald Gonzales, 31, of Loveland, Colorado, pleaded no contest in March to two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm.

He was sentenced on the first two counts to six to 10 years, and on the third count to two to four years. The sentences will be served at the same time.

District Judge Michael Piccolo credited Gonzales with 164 days served in the Lincoln County Detention Center. He will be eligible for parole after 4 1/2 years.

As part of the plea deal, charges of felony possession of a deadly weapon, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and two charges of possession of a controlled substance were dropped.

His fiancee, Hannah Stengel, 34, of Windsor, Colorado, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine.

As part of a plea deal, several other charges were dismissed: two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession or receiving a stolen firearm and theft by receiving stolen property, $5,000 or more.

Piccolo sentenced her to 180 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center, credited with 163 days served. She has warrants in another state, so she will be transported there after completing her sentence here.

In court, Gonzales said Stengel initially claimed the firearms as hers and he wanted to make clear that claim was not true. He was concerned about the firearms charges against her before sentencing.

The prosecution said the state’s requested sentence for Stengel was so light because Gonzalez exonerated her with a signed affidavit claiming his ownership of the firearms.

