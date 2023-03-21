A Colorado man was sentenced to 5 years of probation Monday for violating probation on a case related to drug charges from 2019.

Bradley W. Nohr, 60, of Loveland, Colorado, pleaded guilty to violation of probation, and to a charge of knowingly manufacturing, distributing, delivering, dispensing or possessing with intent to manufacture, distribute, deliver or dispense a controlled substance that is an exceptionally hazardous drug.

Initially charged with felony distribution of methamphetamine and felony possession of money to facilitate a drug violation, Nohr agreed to go to treatment facilities in Hot Springs, South Dakota, and Lakewood, Colorado.

His case went through many continuances until November, when he was requested to appear in Lincoln County District Court.

As part of his plea deal, charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine were dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to 5 years of probation, saying this was his last chance and any further violations would lead to jail time. The possession of money to facilitate a drug violation charge was dropped.

In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Jason M. Borda, 38, pleaded no contest to child abuse. Sentencing is on June 5.

Jesse A. Fosbinder, 39, plead guilty to misdemeanor attempt of a class four felony, along with misdemeanor theft. District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced him to 180 days jail and credited him with 82 days served.

Charles W. Lynch, was sentenced twice to 36 months SSAS probation after pleading no contest to two separate cases, one involving felony theft of $5,000 or more and one involving three counts of possession of a controlled substance. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Guadalupe Ramirez, 38, of Lexington pleaded no contest to felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Volkmer sentenced him to 24 months probation with 20 days in jail. To keep up with obligations in his life, Volkmer said he will serve jail time on weekends starting late March through late May.

Miguel A. Vazquez Estrada, 28 of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, pleaded guilty to violation of probation. Volkmer ordered 10 months in jail with credit for 41 days already served.

Terry L. Johnson, 60, pleaded not guilty to one count of felony driving while his license was revoked from a DUI and/or refusal to submit to a field sobriety test and one count of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and/or failure to furnish information.

Cedric W. Davy, 30, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor attempted tampering with a witness. As part of his plea deal, charges were amended down from felony tampering with a witness. Volkmer sentenced him to 12 months probation.

Charles J. Royce, 29, of Gothenburg pleaded no contest to felony attempt of burglary. As part of his plea deal, charges were amended down from felony burglary. Sentencing is scheduled for June 12.

Michael Stroble, 30, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and felony tampering with evidence pending a class 2 felony.

Eric D. Huey, 44, of Centennial, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine, 28-139 grams.

Jody C. Smith, 27, pleaded not guilty to felony assault in the first degree, felony assault by strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor committing child abuse negligently.

Richard Bachman, 41, of McCook, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking $501 to $1,499. As part of a plea deal, District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced him to 180 days in Lincoln County Jail with 98 days already served.

Brannon M. Bridgeford, 43, pleaded no contest to felony theft by deception, $1,500 to $4,999. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and was ordered to pay $1,663.53 in restitution to City Discount Liquor. He agreed to put forward his bond of $225 toward the restitution.

Mark C. Matson, 45, pleaded guilty to felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor domestic assault, causing bodily injury and misdemeanor negligently committing child abuse. The prosecution asked for a lighter sentence of 36 months probation and 90 days in jail due based on the victim's statement and that he is a first time offender. Piccolo sentenced him to those terms, crediting him with 37 days already served.

John J. Kramer Jr, 61, pleaded no contest to felony resisting arrest, second offense and assault in the third degree. As part of his plea deal, charges of felony making terroristic threats, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and felony assault of an officer or a healthcare worker in the third degree were all dropped. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic assault of an intimate partner, but that was amended to the charge of assault in the third degree. Piccolo sentenced him to 364 days in Lincoln County Jail with credit 135 days served.

Jennifer L. Rivas, 31, admitted a probation violation after being charged with felony committing child abuse intentionally, no injury. Piccolo sentenced her to 290 days incarceration with 150 days credit for time already served. She will also be on 9 months post-release supervision.