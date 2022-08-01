Commissioners approve CDBG interlocal agreement

Lincoln County is set to partner with the City of North Platte in addressing the well-documented housing shortage in the county.

On Monday, the Lincoln County Board approved an interlocal agreement to apply for Community Development Block Grant funds that will be used for updates to the Comprehensive Development Plans for both the city and county.

City Planning Administrator Judy Clark said there are good reasons to do it together.

“No. 1, we can actually apply for more funding if we do it as a joint entity,” Clark said. “Whereas if the city does it alone and the county does it alone, there is less money we can apply for.”

She said it also will bring the city and county together regarding development. Clark said that would be a good thing especially with the shared responsibility within the city's two-mile zoning jurisdiction outside city limits, where there are sometimes differences.

The grant totals $70,000 with the city and county responsible for $25,000. That total, Clark said, would be split between the two entities.

“The total cost of this project is estimated to be around $220,000,” Clark said. “We’re not asking the county to come up with half of that, just half of the matching funds.”

She emphasized that the city and county would still have separate comprehensive plans, but would be using the grant money to update each individual plan.

The commissioners discussed the county's black-tailed prairie dog management plan that will come up for action after more discussion at a future meeting.

Reporting and management responsibilities and procedures were prevalent throughout the discussion. Property owners ultimately are responsible for managing prairie dog infestations on their properties, but there did not appear to be a procedure in place to enforce violations of the county’s laws.

Property owner Wayne Rundback indicated he didn’t know where to report possible violations. The commissioners agreed there needed to be a process and accountability put into place and over the next few weeks will come up with a more definitive plan.

One idea was to add the responsibility of assessing prairie dog infiltration issues to the noxious weeds department. The commissioners emphasized that property owners need to know who to contact when they observe a prairie dog problem that is not being taken care of by neighboring property owners.

Chairman Chris Bruns said the public currently has several avenues to report issues, including calling their commissioner. Once the board works out a more defined procedure, they will enact a resolution and the process will be made public.

County Assessor Julie Stenger and Charity Farley, lead appraiser, presented their report on the three-year plan for property assessments in Lincoln County.

“Due to falling out of compliance with state statute regulations for the 2022 assessment year, we had to do a 4% increase on the south side of North Platte,” Farley said, “and we did a 7% increase on the north side.”

Stenger said her office would be starting its physical review and inspection in the city of North Platte, concentrating on getting the north side neighborhoods completed for 2023. The south side of North Platte is scheduled for the 2024 assessment year.

The county converted its software using Vanguard costing and depreciation tables for 2019, but did not complete those until 2021.

“For the 2019 assessment year, we performed another physical review and inspection of all seven villages within the county,” Stenger said. “Sutherland and Hershey received a trended adjustment for 2019, while the villages of Maxwell, Brady, Wallace and Wellfleet remained unchanged.”

Stenger said properties continue to sell at or above the current assessed values and the market has become a seller’s market with very few properties on the market and those selling in shorter periods of time.

Bruns said the last report he saw indicated there are approximately 50 houses on the market within Lincoln County, with a majority of those in North Platte. The average in the past, he said, was generally 150 houses across the county.

In other action, the commissioners:

• Authorized Bruns to sign a right of way application submitted by Great Plains Communication.

• Tabled action on an interlocal agreement with Keith County to house inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center for a change in wording.

• Approved and authorized Bruns to sign a special designated liquor application submitted by Pals Brewing Company for the Western Nebraska Beer Festival on Sept. 10.

• At the request of property owner Art Hasenauer, the board will begin work on a resolution that would deed a property on South Somerset Road to Hasenour. There will be a public hearing before a vote on the resolution.

• The commissioners recognized several employees for service to the county. Season Trevino and Brent Lundgreen each were recognized for 20 years of service; Jesi Sonnenfeld was recognized for 10 years; and James Pishna and Tanner Dircksen for five years.