Commissioners approve cost of living increase

The Lincoln County Commissioners approved a 5% cost-of-living increase Monday for Sheriff's Office law enforcement and corrections personnel who are members of the Fraternal Order of Police union.

The contract signed in 2021 called for the increase, and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said the language in the contract gave some room for negotiation on the amount of the increase. The commissioners voted to stay with the original 5% stated in the contract.

In other action, the commissioners:

Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign the National Insurance Services Joinder Agreement for term life insurance for county employees. There is no cost to the employees for the insurance.

Authorized Bruns to sign an interlocal agreement with the Village of Sutherland for library services.

Authorized Bruns to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Cos.

Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by Grazer’s Bar & Grill LLC for a wedding reception Sept. 10 at Homestead Pumpkin Patch.

Approved an application by Shaun & Michelle Pagel for Pagel Administrative Subdivision located at 9774 S. Sioux Canyon Lane in an A-1 Agricultural District.

County Assessor Julie Stenger presented a decision by the Tax Equalization and Review Commission on property owned by Western Tabor Ranch Apartments LLC. She said that TERC sided with the taxpayer and that the board can appeal the decision.

The board tabled the item to give time to gather information to better understand the details of the decision.

The North Platte Department of Roads inspected a scraper that was approved for purchase pending inspection. Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said the report came back positive, and the purchase was completed.

The board went into closed session for a discussion on the potential purchase of real estate. No action was taken following the session.