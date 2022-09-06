Commissioners approve Gann as Lincoln County Veterans Service officer

A new individual will provide assistance to military veterans in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Board voted 4-0 Tuesday morning to approve Thomas Gann as the veterans services officer to replace the retiring Paul Cooper.

Commissioner Kent Weems was absent.

Gann, who works with the Department of Labor and helps veterans find employment, is scheduled to take over the county position Oct. 1. Cooper will spend about a month as a part-time employee to assist with the transfer of the office.

Gann was recommended by the veterans services committee over Mark Wigstone of Gothenburg. The two were finalists after the commissioners voted 5-0 Aug. 8 to reject the committee's nomination of former North Platte City Councilman Brook Baker to replace Cooper.

Board Chairman Chris Bruns told his fellow commissioners that after speaking with Gann for roughly an hour a few weeks back, he believes he is a solid choice for the position.

"I dug into his viewpoints and vision for the office. and I believe he truly understands the importance of the position and being an advocate for the veterans here in our community," Bruns said. "He had some good thoughtful questions that he asked. I'm pleased with how that conversation went and I have a lot of confidence (in Gann)."

Also Monday, the board tabled a proposal to use a product on a section of Cattle Growers Road that is believed to provide stabilization and dust control for roadways.

The test of the product from a Greeley, Colorado, company was to be conducted Sept. 13 on a little more than a mile-long section that is topped with crushed granite and heavily traveled.

Bruns shared the concerns of fellow board member Joe Hewgley on how success would be measured to determine whether "it is a good return on investment for the taxpayers."

"This could get very pricey, so I would want to see what is the long-term goal if we were to implement this into our maintenance program, if it works," Bruns said. "What is the criteria for determining what roads it gets put on? There are over 1,600 miles of roads in Lincoln County, and there are going to be a lot of property owners that are begging for something like this, not only from the stabilization standpoint but the dust.

"It's important that we are not breaking the budget by introducing a product like this into the maintenance program. These costs can spiral out of control."

In addition, the board adopted a resolution for the Lincoln County black-tailed prairie dog management program, one that Commissioner Jerry Woodruff told the board is the culmination of a couple months' work by Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.

"The purpose of the plan is to to create an uniform system for the management of the black-tailed prairie dogs, or rodents, as some people refer to them on the property of Lincoln County landowners who consider them a nuisance, while also respecting the rights of landowners who wish to permit them to be on their premises," Woodruff said. "It's a plan that suits both sides of the argument."