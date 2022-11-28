Commissioners approve remodeling of judges' offices

The Lincoln County commissioners approved a remodel of the third-floor District Court judges' offices at Monday’s meeting.

Jeff Higgins, county buildings and grounds supervisor, said there were several aspects to the remodel that totaled $15,284.

The project includes electrical work for new lighting in a hallway, signage, drywall on the east and north sides of the floor, carpet and a drop ceiling.

The motion passed 4-0 with Commissioner Kent Weems absent.

A discussion of foundation repair at the Noxious Weed Department offices at 1621 W. 10th St. brought about more questions that need to be answered.

The commissioners said they would like an expert opinion on what is needed before approving the project. Noxious Weed Superintendent Todd Herndon said he reached out for three quotes and one quote was for around $44,000.

Herndon said the department had budgeted $40,000 for the repair.

Commissioner Joe Hewgley recommended the county ask Brent Burklund from TC Engineering to look at the building and make recommendations.

The item was postponed for a week to have the research completed.

The board discussed revising county liquor sales laws to match the city ordinance allowing liquor sales on Sundays.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler recommended the board take a look at a revision because some businesses in the county can't sell liquor until noon on Sundays.

Pal’s Brewing Company owner Paul Oettinger spoke to the commissioners about considering the revision.

“This levels the playing field (for businesses in the county),” Wuehler said.

Chairman Chris Bruns asked Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to draft a resolution for consideration at the Dec. 5 meeting.

The commissioners recognized four employees for their years of service.

“We want to take a moment and say thank you on your years of service,” Bruns said.

Those receiving certificates were: Jeff Higgins, five years, building and grounds director; Lois Snyder, 10 years, information desk, Jeff Smith,10 years, building and grounds; and Collin Magill, 10 years, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy.

The board approved an agreement between Lincoln County, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and Hitchcock County to act as a middleman for operating funds. Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers said the funds would basically be a run-through for $52,500.

The commissioners also authorized Bruns to sign a contract with Lee Davies Architecture for professional services for renovations of the District 9 Probation Office at 103-111 N. Dewey St.