The Lincoln County commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement for the Sutherland North Bridge project at Monday’s meeting.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will now be able to approve the construction permit said Jason Schultz, Lincoln County highway superintendent. The project is a collaboration between the Corps of Engineers, the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Officer and the county.
In other business, the commissioners also:
- Approved Nebraska Office of Highway Safety "Click-It or Ticket" mini-grant from May 15 to June 4 as presented by Lt. Dan Newton of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Newton said the grant request is for $20,000, and rarely does the county “get what we ask for, but we have to start somewhere.”
- Authorized County Board Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds award agreements with Grace Ministries Food Pantry and the Salvation Army.
- Authorized participation in a tour hosted by Murphy Tractor May 1-3. Schultz said the trip is an opportunity to go to the factory and headquarters and look at new technology and new equipment. The trip, which is at no cost to the county, will include commissioners Micaela Wuehler and Chris Bruns.
- Approved adoption of Resolution No. 2023-08 to publish a general notice of adoption for the black-tailed prairie dog management plan. State statute requires the publication of the plan by May 1 of each year.
- Authorized Woodruff to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Co.