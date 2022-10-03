Commissioners approve purchase of vehicle for Assessor's Office

The Lincoln County commissioners approved the purchase of a 2016 Jeep Renegade for the Assessor’s Office at Monday’s meeting.

The vehicle will be purchased from Janssen’s in North Platte for $22,670, which includes $2,470 for an extended warranty.

Several other vehicles were considered from dealers outside North Platte and vehicles of varying years and prices. The board decided the Jeep from Janssen offered the best deal for the county.

The commissioners acknowledged that the Women’s Resource Center has declined a $25,000 grant from the Lincoln County State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The reason, said Commissioner Kent Weems, is the organization's board does not want to accept federal money and wants to operate solely on local donations. No action was required on the agenda item, but County Clerk Becky Rossell said she felt it was necessary to create documentation that the money had been declined.

The commissioners went into a closed session regarding a possible real estate purchase.