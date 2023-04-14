Lincoln County commissioners will consider a couple of liquor permit applications, a subdivision planning application and a right-of-way application when they meet on Monday morning.

The meetings start at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Room at the east end of the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

North 40 Chophouse has requested a liquor permit for receptions on May 20 and June 30 at Emerald Peak Ten at 30412 C. Effenbeck Road in Curtis.

Big Red Liquors has applied for a permit for a fundraiser at Lincoln County Fairgrounds on April 28.

Commissioners will consider granting a planning application submitted by Delmar and Angela Kesterson for Bignell Administrative Subdivision at 7836 S. Bignell Road. This is in a TA-1 transitional agricultural district.

The right-of-way application under consideration was submitted by Knapp Electric, Inc.

Commissioners will also consider authorizing the county’s building and grounds department to participate in a downtown association clean-up day.

On April 3, commissioners approved an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block grant application for $76,220. On the agenda for Monday is to consider authorizing the commissioner chair to sign the pre-award information sheet for the grant.

The full meeting agenda is online at lincolncountyne.gov/meeting-agenda.