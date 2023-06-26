Four Lincoln County employees were recognized for reaching milestones in their service to the county, when commissioners met on Monday morning.

Commissioner Chair Jerry Woodruff recognized highway department employees Randy Bollish (15 years of service) and Tyler Younghans (five years). They were both out on the job and unable to receive their recognition in person.

Woodruff also honored two other employees, who have been on the job for 10 years: Cheryl Orr, accounts payable clerk, and Sheriff Deputy Brett Schmidt.

TextMyGov

Commissioners approved a partnership agreement with TextMyGov, a system that directly helps residents with requests 24/7, by computer and telephone text system.

“I’ve been searching for two years” for something like this said County Clerk Becky Rossell. She was impressed with the price, ease of use and capabilities of the system.

The cost will be $12,000 for software, set up and operation for the first year, and $8,000 for subsequent years. There is no hardware to purchase.

Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz, County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo and County Assessor Julie Stenger have all watched a demonstration of the system.

The Highway Department will use the system to send notices of road closures, road construction, detours, etc., and for processing complaints, Schultz said.

The system can also be used to disseminate tax deadline reminders, answer questions about homestead exemptions, etc., Stenger said. It will save a lot of time, Gurciullo said, both for county staff and residents. She added that she likes the capability to link users to the forms they need for county business.

“We’ll need to do some marketing,” Rossell said, to make people aware of the system and encourage residents to opt in to it. She noted that people will be able to opt out at any time.

However, in other counties that are using TextMyGov, the system is working out very well and opt-out rates of people who had signed up for the system, are only about 3%.

“Accessibility to government is key,” Commissioner Chris Bruns said. “The cost is extremely reasonable. We’d be full hardy not taking advantage of it.”

“I would agree,” Woodruff said.

Resolution in support of internet accessibility grant

Also on Monday, commissioners adopted resolution in support of a grant application by Southeast Nebraska Development District to help bring broadband to rural areas.

The group is seeking federal funds for comprehensive broadband planning and development.

The funding results from Congress’s Digital Equity Act and is administered in the state by Nebraska’s Broadband Equity Access and Development office.

“The dollar amount (of federal assistance) will be very impactful” in helping to increase connectivity in our region of the state, Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said.

Prairie dog control

Commissioners discussed two options for addressing prairie dog control in the county. The service had been provided by the USDA, but last month commissioners decided not to renew the USDA contract, which expires at the end of June.

“That was not reflective of the work that was being done,” Woodruff said, but “we anticipate being more effective,” and saving money.

There are a number of details to be worked out, acknowledged Commissioner Kent Weems. He and Woodruff represent the board of commissioners on the county’s Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Management Committee. Those include compensation rates, landowner fees, equipment options including sharing with the county weed office, etc.

The primary options being considered are to hire an independent contractor or a part-time seasonal employee. Weems was skeptical that there would be people with proper licensing, etc., who would respond to an advertisement for an independent contractor.

However, “we should put that out there” and see what response we get, he said. One option is to cost share services with Dawson County.

Weems said he will work with Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer and Commissioner Assistant Tammy White to develop job descriptions. Money is in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Rossell said.

No bids for new building

Commissioners had received one electronic bid but no sealed bids, as required, for a new Region 51 Emergency Management Agency building.

“I’m not sure we had great awareness” by construction companies, Weems said. It is also their busiest time of year and they may not be watching for notices. They did not set a new date to receive bids.

Wuehler said she would contact companies directly by email to raise awareness. She said it may also help to include more detailed specifications, to make bids more uniform than they may be otherwise.

In other business:

Commissioners reappointed Geoffrey Florom to the Veterans Service Committee for a five-year term to end in 2028.

Florom “is very passionate” about his service to the committee, said Bruns. Florom was appointed to a one-year term on June 20, 2022.

“The veteran service office is heading in the right direction” and Florom “has been an integral part of that,” said Bruns He “brings a lot of energy, intelligence and action” to the committee, Wuehler said.

Woodruff appointed Bruns to discuss rate adjustments for court-appointed lawyers with judges of the 11th Judicial District.

In May the judges announced that the rates were going up from $100 to $125 per hour.

This is a “large, unfunded mandate” and “one of (the county’s) largest expenses,” Bruns said.

The county is required by law to provide court appointed attorneys. An example is a case dealing with guardianship of a child.

There may be three attorneys involved in a single case — separate attorneys for the child and each parent.

“We reach out to them many times a year,” added Weems.

Bruns said he felt “the judges will be open to a group of (county commissioners) coming in and discussing how often” rates would be changed and the amount of increases going forward.

“It is important to have a strong voice at the table,” he said.

Approved motor vehicle tax exemption applications as submitted by the county treasurer: for a 2018 Dodge Caravan for American Red Cross and a 2014 Toyota Sienna for People’s Family Health Services.

Approved an application by Nelson Acres, LLC for Nelson 2nd Administrative Subdivision on property located at 37629 West Nelson Road in an A-1 agricultural district. A parcel of 3.02 acres will be split off from the 160 acres, said County and City Planning Director Judy Clark.

Woodruff appointed Wuehler and Bruns to represent the county at the governor’s Ag & Economic Development Summit on Aug. 8-9 in Kearney.

One of the topics is an “in-depth look at how community teamwork achieved building the Sustainable Beef Plant in North Platte.”

Clark will also attend the summit and be on a panel discussing zoning issues such as confined animal feeding operations.

Approved the fee report submitted by the county sheriff for $2,436.95.