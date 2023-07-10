The Nebraska International Port of the Plains was an unscheduled topic at the Lincoln County commissioner meeting on Monday.

Commissioner Chris Bruns announced that the authority will have its first meeting at the end of this month.

As an actual agenda item, commissioners took up the topic of prairie dogs again. They made plans to advertise for someone to take the lead in controlling the pests that can ruin rangeland.

After taking care of all other agenda items commissioners got back to work on a large stack of property tax protests.

Inland port authority

Nebraska International Port of the Plains will meet on July 31 at 2 p.m. “It will be a lengthy meeting,” Bruns said. Commissioners were talking about the port while signing papers between agenda time slots.

The port authority meeting will be in the Greenbrier building on the east side of Hershey, adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Greenbrier Rail Services has committed to clearing out the building by late August and cleaning it up by early September.

Information about the port authority is at lincolncountyne.gov/inland-port-authority. The meeting agenda will be posted there, as well.

Bruns and Commissioner Kent Weems, who have been driving forces behind development of the port in Lincoln County, will be at the meeting. So will Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.

“Hershey’s my village,” said Commissioner Micaela Wuehler, and she would like to attend, too. Volkmer will find out whether that is allowable, considering the prohibition on a quorum of commissioners (three) meeting together outside published public commissioner meetings.

The authority does not yet have a budget to work with. However, the state legislature allocated $5 million to ports in the state this year and $5 million next year. There are two designated ports in the state out of up to five that could be authorized. The other one is at Fremont.

However, based on conversations with the Nebraska Dept. of Transportation and Department of Economic Development, it appears unlikely that other ports will be authorized, Bruns said.

Prairie dog control

Commissioners voted to approve an advertisement for a seasonal part-time predator and pest control field operator. The emphasis will be on prairie dog control. Before taking the vote, they decided to advertise the pay as “commensurate with experience,” rather than listing a pay range.

Commissioner Kent Weems, who, along with Chairman Jerry Woodruff, is on the prairie dog management committee, led the discussion. The operator will be required to be licensed by Nebraska Department of Agriculture as a commercial pesticide applicator certified in wildlife damage control.

Commissioners also voted to advertise for an independent contractor for predator and wildlife pest control, to see what the response would be for that option.

However, Weems said people have told him they are interested in the part-time employee position. He is less optimistic about getting a lot of interest from people in providing independent contractor services.

Property tax protests

Commissioners have considered about 120 property tax protests and have about 382 left to go, of the 502 filed this year.

Protest evaluations were the last items of the agenda for commissioners’ meetings last week and this week and are scheduled for next week’s commissioner meeting, as well.

In addition, meetings just for tax protest evaluations are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room at the courthouse.

Commissioners, along with County Assessor Julie Stenger, are looking over the protest forms, which include residents’ reasons the taxes should be reduced.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said some protested tax levies have been adjusted downward and others left unchanged. Commissioners could actually increase the taxes, said Rossell, but that rarely happens.

The deadline for filing protests was June 30. There were a lot more protests this year compared with the 300 to 350 received in a typical year, said Rossell.

Many property owners have seen their taxes go up substantially as assessed values have been adjusted to reflect market values.

In other business, commissioners:

Authorized Chairman Woodruff to sign the federal excise tax return in the amount of $432.45. The money goes to the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute trust fund related to the Affordable Care Act. The amount comes out to $2.78 per employee of the county.

Approved three special designated liquor permits submitted by Old Depot Vineyard and Winery, 33651 E. Banner Road, Brady. The events will all be at the company’s site, which is south of Brady and east of Jeffrey Reservoir. The permits are for musical events on July 21 and 28 and a wedding reception on Aug. 5.

Received and ordered fee reports submitted by the county clerk for $1,094 and the register of deeds for $24,640.25.

Authorized Chairman Woodruff to sign asphalt contract number 2023-01 with Western Engineering Company, Inc., in the amount of $2,642,062.50. The contract is for work on all of East Garfield Table Road that lies within the county and two miles of Antelope Road. Commissioners accepted the bid from Western Engineering at their June 19 meeting. The work is expected to begin in August.

Authorized Chairman Woodruff to sign a letter of engagement with McChesney Martin Sagehorn, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, for 2023-24 budget services.

Tabled a decision on renewing the county’s business insurance until July 3. The current provider is EMC. Tanner Pettera, account executive with Hub International Insurance Brokers, discussed the merits of policies available through EMC and Travelers Insurance. Commissioners wanted more time to go over the policies before making a decision. The insurance is for property damage and workman’s compensation claims.

Reviewed the process for developing the county budget for the new fiscal year.

Designated Nebraska State Print Shop to print public budget hearing postcards. The cost is expected to be near last year’s price of $9,601 and will be shared by political subdivisions in Lincoln County.