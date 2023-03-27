The process of establishing the Inland Port Authority at the former Greenbrier Facility continued with an update from Commissioners Chris Bruns on Monday.

The Lincoln County commissioners were provided information on the port’s web page link lincolncountyne.gov/inland-port-authority, available on the county’s website. A plethora of information is posted so people can learn about the functions surrounding the project.

“I believe it is important that we do this on a regular basis until the port authority is established,” Bruns said. “Commissioner (Kent) Weems and I had a (committee) meeting on March 20 with community leaders and stakeholders talking about long term things and what we envision.”

One point of emphasis, Bruns said, is the search for qualified individuals to fill the 9-member port authority board. The county has not yet made the online application process live, he said.

He said the discussion has led to a list of qualifications the committee of community leaders believes will be important in selecting the inaugural board.

“The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is looking for individuals to select and appoint to the nine-member Inland Port Authority," the county wrote on the site. "To effectively maximize the opportunity that the inland port presents Lincoln County, the Board of Commissioners is looking for specific areas of expertise that, collectively, members of the port authority should possess.

Those areas of expertise include expertise in legal, financial, infrastructure construction, building construction, trucking logistics, rail logistics, air logistics, agriculture, planning/zoning/community development, trade and business, the web site said.

The web page also offers information on a description of what an inland port authority does as well as examples of others across the country with photos and information on each.

Weems said there are some important aspects the public needs to understand about the board.

“The board is going to serve in an autonomous fashion and will not be answerable to this board,” Weems said and added that the appointees will need to be “experienced and knowledgeable.”

He called it a “seasoned mix” of people who have a background in specific areas that will help guide the board into the future.

Bruns said there will not be defined districts with all of the positions at-large.

“Another point of information, great info from Nebraska Department of Economics is that this is going be a capital intensive endeavor,” Bruns said. “There is $10 million (NDE) has put into a site building development fund. They are fine tuning that program and will come out with details in short order.”

The commissioners discussed the process of finding a name for the port authority and Bruns said unofficially he has received a number of ideas on his personal social media pages.

The board is looking for suggestions and asked that in order to centralize the list, the public may email their thoughts on a name for the port to Tammy White at whitetj@co.lincoln.ne.us.

In other business, the commissioners:

Authorized Jerry Woodruff, chairman, to sign an interlocal agreement with Morrill County for inmate housing.

Authorized Woodruff to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Company.

Received an update from the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

Took no action on a tort claim filed by Sibyl Uerling.

The commissioners recognized several county employees for their years of service: Crystal Schliep 5 years, clerk of the District Court; Bob Veal, 5 years, County Attorney’s office; Jesse Corbin 5 years, Roads Department; Tracy Oltmanns, 10 years, Sheriff’s Department; Patty Wonch, 35 years, bailiff, District Court; Tyler Schultz, 5 years, Sheriff’s Department; Jodi Orr, 5 years, Noxious Weed Department; Todd Miller, 10 years, Roads Department; Vicki Nichols, 15 years, photostat; and Larry Anderson, 30 years, Roads Department.