Commissioners reject nominee for veterans services officer

Lincoln County commissioners on Monday rejected the Veterans Services Committee’s selection to replace retiring Paul Cooper as veterans services officer.

Joe Wiezorek and Jeff Florom presented the committee's choice to the commissioners. Brookley Baker, a former North Platte city councilman, was one of three finalists interviewed by the committee after the field was narrowed down from 12 applicants.

Baker and Thomas Gann, both of North Platte, and Mark Wigstone of Gothenburg were the finalists. Baker was selected as the committee's top candidate, but the commissioners voiced concerns before voting 5-0 against his hiring.

Chairman Chris Bruns said he had received several phone calls and messages of concern after Baker’s name had been leaked as the committee’s choice.

“I have a couple concerns that I’ll just be frank with,” Bruns said. “I’ve had several veteran constituents reach out to me over the weekend. I don’t know how word got out who was selected, but they did bring some concerns to me.”

Bruns said those concerns were hearsay, but in line with what was discussed during the interview process.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said she attended both the work session and the interviews.

“You guys have had a very tall order for a very young committee,” Wuehler said. “I think all of us collectively understand the magnitude of filling this position with the best choice.

“The primary concerns that came from the committee on Baker in the discussion following the interviews were that Baker tends to be abrasive and uses profanity.”

Another concern that prompted a long discussion by the committee after the interviews was that Baker came to the interview wearing shorts.

Wiezorek said, however, that Baker was wearing a shirt and hat representative of veterans. But several commissioners voiced concern about lack of professionalism when interviewing for a position as important as the veterans services officer.

“It is a subjective process it looks like, and I see you did have some split, at least initially, in the consensus for the choice,” Commissioner Kent Weems said. “I notice the scoring was all over the place.”

Florom said the committee used a matrix of questions to rate the candidates, but it was not the sole criteria for making their selection.

Bruns asked whether Florom and Wiezorek felt any one of the three finalists would do a good job.

“Yes, I believe any one of the three that we interviewed would do a good job,” Florom said. “Personally, I felt like Mr. Baker was more energetic, welcoming, and he has experience with the DAV in doing some of the claims. I felt he would be a good person to welcome veterans that have issues to help deal with those.”

The board disagreed. The Veterans Services Committee now must offer a different candidate for the position.

The board adopted a resolution supporting the conversion of a portion of the Trailblazer Pipeline from natural gas to carbon dioxide.

Currently, Trailblazer and its sister pipeline company, the Rockies Express Pipeline, have two pipelines that traverse the state and cut through Lincoln County, Bruns said. Both are used to pump natural gas to end-users in eastern Nebraska.

“I have been working with the Tallgrass Pipeline Co. and their consultants since November of last year in order to educate myself about the conversion project we are considering supporting today,” Bruns said.

He outlined the benefits of the project and the impact it will have on the ethanol industry in Nebraska.

“Nebraska currently has 24 ethanol plants, two of which serve our area producers — Sutherland and Madrid,” Bruns said. “Those plants have the production capacity of more than 2.5 billion gallons of ethanol.”

Bruns said that makes Nebraska the second highest ethanol producing state in the nation. The use of ethanol reduces greenhouse gases by 46%, Bruns added.

“However, the challenges they face with regard to regulation and continued ‘green’ pressures are very real,” Bruns said. “Tallgrass is responding with a great solution to help the ethanol industry maintain needed flexibility, continue to be competitive and ensure its producers continue to have robust and vital energy production well into the future.”

The project must first receive approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The board's resolution will be submitted to the FERC for public comment on the project.

The conversion would require retrofitting one of the existing pipelines to send carbon dioxide to Wyoming, where it will be permanently stored underground instead of being released into the atmosphere.

“The capacity of this project is 10 million metric tons of CO2 annually,” Bruns said. “That is the equivalent of removing more than 2 million vehicles from the roads.”

The change would not require any large-scale ground disturbances or impacts to property owners along the existing pipeline, Bruns said, and Tallgrass has hosted several community open houses with those property owners.

Bruns pointed out the project is for carbon dioxide, not carbon monoxide. CO2 has many uses including carbonation of soft drinks and it is not explosive.