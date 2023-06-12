Commissioners set a date of June 26 at 10 a.m. to accept bids for a multi-use building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices.

At consideration are a 40- by 60-foot building versus a 48- by 60-foot building adjacent to the weed control office at 1621 W. 10th St.

Commissioners will seek bids for the two options. The larger building would allow room for the sheriff’s office to store vehicles as criminal evidence.

They also voted to close the courthouse at noon on Sept. 1 to allow time for the installation of a generator for the courthouse over the Labor Day weekend.

This follows a discussion on the topic in their May 8 meeting. Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers said he had talked with all work parties involved and they all felt that was a good option.

A problem could arise if the generator and switch were not delivered on time. The generator is due to arrive by June 21 and the switch by July 26.

County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo expressed concern because interest on overdue property taxes will begin accruing on Sept. 1.

Commissioners did not feel there was a better alternative. They expressed confidence that with notice of the early closing, and the availability of payment boxes, the problem would be minimal.

In other business, commissioners:

Transferred $12,000 from miscellaneous general budget to the veterans service officer’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The transfer addresses the need for life sustaining services for needy veterans.

Approved renewing Martin Troshynski's contract for legal services for the fiscal coming year, July 1 to June 30, 2023.

Approved certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor for a mobile home that was demolished ($182.68) and personal property for a couple who has moved out of the state ($1,253.32).

Approved two motor vehicle tax exemption applications submitted by the county treasurer for vehicles used for educational purposes.

Approved the sheriff’s office applying for a $20,000 grant from Nebraska Department of Transportation, Office of Highway Safety, for a speed limit enforcement operation on July 10-31. Sheriff Lieutenant Dan Newton reported that the Office of Highway Safety awarded the sheriff’s office the entire $18,000 that they requested for speed and alcohol enforcement during Nebraskaland Days.

Approved an inter-local agreement with the City of North Platte for fuel, at a cost of $700,000 for the coming fiscal year..

Approved an inter-local agreement with the City of North Platte for planning and zoning services, at a cost of $40,226 for the coming year and increases amounting to approximately 4% for each year following, in the five year period. Commissioners praised City/County Planning and Zoning Administrator Judy Clark and her office for their knowledge and work, saying things run more efficiently than when the county had its own planning and zoning office years ago.

Tabled accepting a bid for 2023 asphalt overlay projects until next commissioner meeting. Two bids were received. Western Engineering bid $137.50 per road ton for a the 16,300 tons of asphalt, at a total cost of $2,241,250. An optional addition of two miles of paving for Garfield Table Road would bring the cost per ton down 25 cents per ton and the total would be $2,642,062.50. Shelco Construction bid $168 per ton for a total cost of $2,738,400 without the two miles on Garfield Table Road, or $3,234,000 with those two miles.

County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz said he was projecting something closer to $125 per road ton for the asphalt work.

The next commissioner meeting will be next Tuesday at 9 a.m. because the courthouse will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.