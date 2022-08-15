Commissioners take first look at budget

The Lincoln County commissioners received the preliminary county budget for 2022-23 Monday based on last year’s valuation numbers.

The current valuations are not official until Aug. 20, and Susan Maline, CPA, said she would update the numbers once valuations are certified by County Assessor Julie Stenger.

The 2021-22 valuation total is a little more than $5.15 billion and proposed personal and real property tax requirement is tentatively set at $16.7 million. That number includes the unused budget authority of $338,625 and property tax requirement for bonds of $2.65 million.

The levy based on last year’s valuation looks to be down slightly from 32.7 cents per $100 of valuation to 32.4 cents.

“The overall levy has gone down and should go down more once valuation is complete,” Maline said. The anticipation, said Maline, is that the valuation will come in higher than the 2021-22 year numbers.

Several commissioners noted the numbers looked pretty good at this point for the county.

The commissioners tabled several items to gather more information, including the possible purchase of a generator for the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director, researched the equipment, but the commissioners wanted to take a closer look at the numbers to be certain they understood what was needed and the costs involved.

Also tabled were two items concerning the third-floor District Courtroom. The first was a proposal to remodel an area to better accommodate judges’ quarters and upgrade a meeting area for attorneys. District Judge Michael Piccolo and building Superintendent Jeff Higgins presented the proposal to the commissioners.

The board decided to postpone action to get a closer look at the area concerned. Also tabled was consideration of adding an additional bailiff for the District Court judges.

The commissioners also:

Authorized Myers to attend the International Association of Emergency Managers Conference in November 2022.

Approved the renewal of a skid steer rental/lease with Titan Machinery for the Department of Roads.

Approved the purchase of a scraper for the Roads Department pending evaluation of maintenance records on the vehicle in question.

Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a special designated liquor application for a wedding reception at Old Depot Vineyard & Winery Sept. 24.

Authorized Bruns to sign a special designated liquor application for a private party at Old Depot Vineyard & Winery on Sept. 22.

Approved the adoption of a resolution directing Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz to study a portion of Somerset Road owned by Hasenauer Acres LLC for possible vacation.

Authorized Bruns to sign an interlocal agreement with Keith County for inmate housing at the Lincoln County Detention Center.