Region 51 Emergency Management Services will have a prominent place on the agenda for Lincoln County commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioners are meeting a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Commissioners will consider setting a date to accept bids for a multi-use building for the emergency management agency and other county offices. They will also consider purchasing a drone for Region 51, and tailgate salt/sander units for the county highway department’s trucks.

Also up for discussion is whether to renew the yearly agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for wildlife management services. At their May 15 meeting commissioners discussed making some changes related to prairie dog control services provided by the USDA.

Commissioners will hear a presentation by TextMyGov about providing services for the county clerk and election commissioner’s office. TextMyGov is an online service that enables interaction with residents 24/7.

Commissioners have one highway right-of-way permit to consider, for All Anderson Electric.

The rest of the agenda consists of the following, regular items:

Certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor.

Motor vehicle tax exemption application as submitted by the county treasurer.

Closed session to discuss strategy with respect to pending or imminent litigation, real estate purchase, deployment of security personnel and devices or evaluation of job performance as to prevent needless injury to reputation (if necessary.

Hear concerns from elected officials, department heads, or their representative.

Lincoln County commissions meetings are in the east end of the courthouse and begin at 9 a.m. A detailed agenda, including time breakouts, is online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting/Agenda.”