Lincoln County commissioners will consider closing the courthouse on Juneteenth when they meet on Monday morning.

The holiday, which occurs on June 19, was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 and a Nebraska state holiday in 2022.

Also called Emancipation Day, it celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States. June 19 falls on Monday this year.

The commissioner meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the east end of the courthouse.

Commissioners will also consider granting three right-of-way applications. Consolidated Companies Inc., Allo Communications Inc. and McCook Public Power District have all submitted the requests for work in Lincoln County that requires them to cross roads.

At 9:30 a.m., County Sheriff Jerome Kramer will swear in Ty Staman and Jeremy Parker as deputy sheriffs.

At 10 a.m., Valerio Jansante, community liaison for Congressman Adrian Smith, will make a report to the commissioners.

At 10:15 a.m., District Court judges and County Court judges will discuss attorney fees with commissioners.

At 10:45 a.m., Commissioners will consider interlocal rural ambulance agreements with certain villages and rural fire districts.

In other business, commissioners will consider:

An agreement with Marcia Trego for referee services for 2023 property valuation protests.

Certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor.

A motor vehicle tax exemption application submitted by the county treasurer.

Authorizing the chairman to sign the grant award packet for the 2024 community-based Juvenile Services Aid grant.

Setting June 12, at 9:30 a.m. to amend the 2022-2023 county budget.

Acceptance of asphalt pricing for the O’Fallon Road culvert project.

Commissioners allow time for a closed session, if needed, to discuss litigation or personnel issues, and time at the end of the meeting to hear concerns from elected officials and department heads or their representatives.

A detailed agenda, including time breakouts, is available online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting/Agenda.”