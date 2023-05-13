The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a mini-grant for sheriff deputies to conduct special alcohol and speed enforcement activities, when they meet on Monday morning.

This is something that they do periodically, particularly during periods of special concern. In this case it is Nebraskaland Days from June 13 to June 25. The grants are from Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Commissioners will also consider:

Authorizing the chairman to sign the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Subgroup renewal application for 2023-24.

Authorizing Commissioner Chris Bruns as the voting delegate for Lincoln County at the National Association of Counties annual conference.

Authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Pearman Farms LLC of Maxwell.

Motor vehicle tax exemptions and property tax corrections and refunds, if any.

Setting a date to receive bids for the 2023 asphalt overlay projects.

Purchasing of a mower for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

Meetings in the commissioners room at the east end of the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., begin at 9 a.m. A full agenda, including time breakdowns, is online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on "Meeting/Agenda."