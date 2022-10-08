Commissioners to consider lease agreement with Chamber

The Lincoln County Commissioners will consider entering into a 99-year lease agreement with the North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. for the former Greenbrier Rail Services property east of Hershey.

The property will be used to house the Inland Port Authority and rail park to be constructed at that location. The board will also consider a resolution creating the Inland Port Authority at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301. N. Jeffers St., and may be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg

In other action, the commissioners will:

Consider the reappointments of Rod Rayburn, Linda Hansen, Mitch Moorhead and Roger Merritt for three-year terms on the Lincoln County Planning Commission.

Consider the appointment of Judy Pederson to finish Brad Stickelman’s three-year term, which will be up in 2024, for the planning commission.

Consider the appointment of Aaron Edwards to finish Steve Koch’s three-year term, which will be up in 2023, for the planning commission.

Consider the appointment of Russ Miller as an alternate to the Board of Adjustment.

Conduct a public hearing on the requested vacation or abandonment of part of Somerset Road. After the hearing, the board will consider adopting a resolution to vacate that part of the road.

Consider purchase of office equipment for the Lincoln County treasurer.

Consider purchase of real estate located at 103, 105, 107 and 111 North Dewey Street.

Consider an interlocal agreement with the Village of Wellfleet for snow removal and grading of streets within the village.

Consider an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for dispatch services

Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Old Depot Vineyard & Winery for a private party at the winery Nov. 10.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the County Annual Certification of Program Compliance.