Commissioners to consider renovations
The Lincoln County Commissioners will consider entering into an agreement with Lee Davies Architecture for professional design services for renovations of the existing second and third floor restrooms in the Lincoln County Courthouse at Monday’s meeting.

The board will receive bids for roof repair of the courthouse and consider acceptance of bid.

The board will authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign two change orders for the Lincoln County Jail addition and remodel project for Brown Construction.

Commissioners will consider the following planning items:

» Application by Byron Perkins for Perkins East Place Administrative Subdivision located at 7533 West Front Road.

» Application by Susanne Lake for Lake Administrative Subdivision located on North Washboard Road.

» Application by Narayana Koduri and Praveena Vantipalli for Prairie View Acres 2nd Administrative Subdivision located at 8388 Old Bard Road.

» Board will consider authorizing Henry to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Charter Communications and the right-of-way application submitted by All Anderson Electric.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

